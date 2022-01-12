01/12/2022 at 19:08 CET

Renfe has extended until next January 31 the deadline for your customers to change tickets free of charge on AVE, Long Distance, Avant and Media Distancia trains, due to the increase in infections by Covid-19.

The operator activated this measure with the onset of the pandemic and resulted in the return to travelers of a total of 2.57 million tickets with a value of 97.5 million euros, due to the declaration of the state of alarm and restrictions on mobility arising from the health crisis.

However, this time, only the change will be free while cancellations will have the corresponding charges linked to the ticket price purchased. Only in the ‘Premium’ rate will the cancellation be free, compared to the usual 5% surcharge.

For this reason, the company recommends including the extra for changes and / or cancellations, which acts as insurance against unforeseen events, when purchasing a ‘Basic’ ticket. Another option is to buy a ‘Choose’ or ‘Premium’ ticket, which do include more flexible exchanges and returns.

Given the increase in infections, Renfe has also temporarily extended the expiration of the multi-trip tickets Avant, Abono Tarjeta Plus and Tarjeta Plus 10 until June 30, 2022, a measure that was already activated in October 2020 and is now redeemed. .

Renfe reminds that it maintains the cleaning and disinfection procedures of all trains, which have been recognized with the Aenor and SGS certificates against Covid-19 for passenger transport.