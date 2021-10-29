10/29/2021

On at 15:51 CEST

.

More than a year and a half after the start of the covid-19 pandemic, Renfe puts on sale again, from November 1, Premium tickets, with restaurant service, to travel from November 15 on the AVE and Euromed trains.

The company also re-establishes access to the Club rooms of the stations and the escort service for minors traveling alone.

The Premium ticket offers a trip with all extras included, such as the comfort seat for more space and comfort, the restaurant service and the best change and cancellation policy. The gastronomic offer of what Renfe calls “restaurant to the square” has been designed by the Catalan chef Ramón Freixa, awarded with two Michelin Stars and three Repsol Suns.

From November 15 Club rooms will be open again, so that customers with a Premium ticket, among others, can take advantage of their benefits at the stations of origin before their train departs. These rooms, which in 2029 used 1.25 million travelers, are equipped as rest areas, reading, meeting area, toilets and self-service cafeterias, with snacks and drinks.

The Club rooms are located at the Alicante Terminal, Albacete Los Llanos, Barcelona Sants, Camp de Tarragona, Girona, Lleida-Pirineus, Málaga María Zambrano, Madrid Chamartín Clara Campoamor, Madrid Puerta de Atocha, Sevilla Santa Justa, Valencia Joaquín Sorolla stations , Valladolid Campo Grande and Zaragoza Delicias.

Service Accompaniment of minors traveling alone, which will also be recovered from November 15, is provided with the purchase of the Choose Comfort or Premium ticket for children between 6 and 13 years old (both inclusive) and can be requested at least 48 hours before the departure of the train.