Updated Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – 10:23

The Renfe drivers resumed the strike today, Tuesday, October 5. On this fourth day of Renfe stoppages, delays continue to occur in Cercanas trains in the main cities

Several Renfe users consulting the schedules at Sants station in Barcelona.Marta PrezEFE Renfe train drivers arrive today at the halfway point of their strike with a 24-hour strike

Minimum services in the Renfe strike

The Minimum services in Cercanas trains the percentage varies between a maximum of 75% in rush hour and 50% in the rest of the day. On Medium Distance trains an average of 67% of the usual services is established, and in those of High Speed ​​and Long Distance, 72%.

Hours of stoppages:

Tuesday, October 5 from 00:00 to 23:59 hoursThursday October 7 from 12:00 to 16:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00 hoursFriday October 8 from 00:00 to 23:59 hoursMonday October 11 from 00:00 to 23:59 hoursTuesday, October 12 from 00:00 to 23:59 hours

10.22. Renfe suppresses 178 trains, 46 in Cercanas Madrid

The fourth day of the 24-hour strike called for today by the Semaf machinists’ union has forced Renfe to suppress 178 minimum service trains until 8:30 in the morning, 46 of them in Cercanas de Madrid.

According to data provided to . by the railway operator, most of these cancellations have affected Rodalies de Catalunya, Cercanas de Valencia and Cercanas de Madrid. In Rodalies de Catalunya, the protest of train drivers and railway assistants has led to the suppression of 112 minimum service trains, with a degree of compliance of 42%.

In Cercanas de Valencia, there have been 20 convoys that have been suspended, which sets minimum service compliance at 56%. In Cercanas de Madrid, the cancellation has affected 46 trains, so the degree of compliance with minimum services has been 70%.

According to the source, in the rest of the Cercanas nuclei, and in AVE and Long Distance, the minimum services are being complied with “normally”.

9.33. 24-hour stoppages in the equator of the Renfe strike

Renfe faces todaythe fourth day of unemployment of its machinists, with a 24-hour strike. In the middle of these stoppages that affect train services (there are still another four days of unemployment), everything continues practically as the first day: with breaches of the minimum services by some workers in Catalonia, Valencia and Madrid, according to Renfe denounces, and a bitter confrontation between the company and the machinists.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more