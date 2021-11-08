11/07/2021 at 22:54 CET

If Olympique Lyon’s plan was to follow in the footsteps of PSG, their projections couldn’t be more wrong. Stade Rennes extended their climb in Ligue 1 of France by beating them at the Roazhon Park stadium, leaving them even outside the European zone.

REN

LYO

Rennes

Gomis; Traoré (Assignon, 87 ‘), Omari, Aguerd, Meling; Bourigeaud (Sulemana, 73 ‘), Santamaria, Tait, Majer (Ugochukwu, 90’); Laborde (Guirassy, ​​90 ‘), Terrier (Truffert, 73’).

Lyon

Lopes; Dubois, Boateng, Denayer, Emerson; Mendes, Guimaraes (Slimani, 46 ‘), Caqueret; Ekambi (Cherki, 82 ‘), Paquetá, Aouar.

Goals

1-0 M. 45 Laborde. 2-0 M. 51 Traoré. 3-0 M. 76 Truffert. 4-0 M. 83 Truffert. 4-1 M. 90 Paquetá.

Referee

Benoit Bastien. TA: Santamaria (25 ‘), Omari (34’) / Guimaraes (40 ‘), Slimani (51’).

Incidents

Matchday 13. Roazhon Park. 29,778 spectators.

Bruno Genesio’s team raised their match streak to seven without losing. Four wins and a draw sum up their last matches. He is already part of the upper zone of the classification with the second place of Lens within shot.

Stade Rennes unblocked the game on the brink of halftime. It was a key goal about to end the first half. In a corner thrown by Benjamin Bourigeaud he was headed by Gaetan Laborde who beat Anthony Lopes.

The good dynamics of the local team continued around the dressing room, when the Malian Hamari Traoré took advantage of a loose ball inside the area to extend Rennes’ lead at 51.

The painting of the Dutch Peter Bosz was disarmed and without reaction. And the Stade Rennes definitively sentenced the clash with the two goals from Adrien Truffert; the first to a pass from Flavien Tait in 76 and the second seven minutes later to establish the win.

In added time, a foul committed by Nayef Aguerd inside the area led to a penalty for Lyon that transformed the Brazilian Lucas Paqueta to make up the final score.