Currently, more than 150,000 people live in basements of about 50,000 New City apartments York. This, despite the fact that this type of housing has a reputation for being dangerous.

You just have to remember that, during Storm Ida, most of the people who died drowned in their own homes, as they were installed in basements in the neighborhoods of Queens and Brooklyn.

There was also the case of a child who died when a basement where he lived with his family caught fire. The fire started because of an illegal conversion in the basement, and there was no smoke detector.

It is not yet clear how many New Yorkers live in basements, partly because they are hard-to-spot homes. Furthermore, despite the fact that they are illegal, the government has not been able to regulate such units more effectively.

The failure of this policy was evidenced by the floods last fall that killed 11 people living in illegal basements.

It should be noted that, despite the dangers, there are now more and more people seeking to be in this type of housing, whether they are legal or illegal. And is that the average rent in manhattan increased 10.1% between July and October and 20% since January, all due to the fact that inflation had the highest level since 1990.

This price increase has led people to seek cheaper options like basements.

“Basement apartments are overlooked by many people, but with prices in New York skyrocketing and creativity increasing with the use of space, they are actually hidden gems!Real estate broker Isaac Rosenberg said, according to the New York Post.

Some people who want these price and space benefits might look for basement housing in the city, but keep it legal.

To meet New York standards, basement apartments must have windows and ceilings that are at least 7 feet high. Walls should also be as high as ground level and waterproofed if the Department of Housing Preservation and Development deems it necessary.

