The pandemic broke into the rental market just as its activity was consolidated in Spain. In the land of homeowners par excellence, leasing had managed to gain a foothold in the face of the difficulties of more and more people in accessing a mortgage loan. However the coronavirus stop all that expansion and it shook the board of landlords and tenants in such a way that only now, almost two years later, is it beginning to normalize: demand rises, supply begins to shrink and approach levels close to the pre-covid era, and prices are re-entering in areas of tension.

The supply has been one of the keys in the evolution of the market since March 2020 and until the end of 2021. Large cities saw their stock of available housing grow dramatically as a result of the population fleeing to the periphery and of transfer of tourist apartments to the traditional rental scheme and all this resulted in a general drop in prices.

This behavior was especially evident in the larger cities and with more tension in rents. Madrid March 2020 ended with 5,565 homes available and by November of that same year the figure had already more than doubled, to 12,970 that were advertised on the main real estate portals in the country, according to data provided to EL MUNDO by Fragua by Atlas Real Estate Analytics. The trend began to reverse at the beginning of this year, in January, when 10,622 homes were counted, and since then the figure has been progressively decreasing to 6,753 in November. In total, 21.35% more than before the outbreak of Covid-19 which, transferred to income, has meant a decrease of 6.17%, from the 16.87 euros per square meter that were paid in the capital in March 2020 up to the 15.83 euros it cost in November.

The graph is similar in large Spanish cities where tensions have increased in recent years. In Saragossa supply has risen 12% since the start of the pandemic compared to 7% in the decline in prices; in Palm, the available stock grew by 40% and rents fell by 10%, and in Seville, the offer increased by 16% and prices have fallen by 5.31%.

“There are two trends that have caused a general increase in supply. On the one hand, the shift from vacation rental apartments to traditional rental”, he points out. Alejandro Bermdez, CEO of Fragua by Atlas Real Estate Analytics. “Given that liquidity froze in the first months of the pandemic, supply increased significantly, causing a drop in prices that mainly affected the center of large cities. In fact, in metropolitan areas, rents did not drop in price. And on the other hand, the real estate sector has proven to be one of those that have best withstood the impact of the pandemic, becoming a safe haven for many investors, which has triggered investment and therefore the product available “, he adds.

Malaga and Barcelona

Two large cities break with the general dynamics: Malaga, which has become one of the real estate points that arouses the most interest in the Spanish residential market, and Barcelona, where many experts point out the impact of the law that limits rents, not so much on rents but on supply.

In Barcelona, ​​the prices have fallen by 6% since the start of the pandemic, a decrease less than that of another large city such as Madrid, however, unlike the capital of Madrid, the Catalan has seen the supply of available homes shrink by 26%, from 5,980 in March 2020 to 4,421 in November of 2021.

“In Barcelona we see the negative effects of the limitation of rental prices and social housing provisions: less investment and less product available. Prices fell due to the increase in supply, although we observed that investment in the city, especially as a result of uncertainty and legislative difficulties “, he explains Bermdez.

The regulation in question came into force in September 2020 and requires freezing or lowering the price of rents in areas with residential tension in the 60 Catalan cities with more than 20,000 inhabitants. Since its approval, experts have questioned its effectiveness on income and have warned of the uncertainty and legal insecurity that it generates between owners and investors. The law is still pending for the Constitutional Court to resolve the appeal that the government itself and the PP filed against the rule.

In Malaga, the supply has fallen by 16% since the beginning of the pandemic, in contrast to the 14% increase in prices, which corroborates that the Andalusian city has become one of the reference points of the Spanish real estate scene and one one of the places that arouses the most interest among investors and owners, large and small.

“Malaga is an example of a very resilient market that is showing great vigor. Although it has also suffered the effects of tourist flats, the city is one of the great” beneficiaries “of teleworking and that the population is looking for a new house to live in. We are seeing in it a very liquid market that is growing faster than that of sister cities like Seville, “says Alejandro Bermdez.

Change of trend

However, last summer has been a turning point, both for supply and prices, and from the real estate portal Idealistic They offer some keys to contextualize the reasons for the change. “With the announcement of the return to universities, the end of many of the ERTE, teleworking turned into a hybrid tool and the return of tourism, the offer begins to decrease progressively and this reduction causes prices to slowly go away stressing “, they point out.

In this way, rents face the end of the year recovering part of the lost tensions and point to 2022 in which prices will rise again. In the Rental Negotiating Agency (ANA) also predict an increase in prices for next year. “The breeding ground is being created for rents to experience a price rise of around 5%. This rise will affect all those homes offered for rent on the market, where the rise in the CPI should be added (5.6% rate annual IPCA of November) which is causing that many incomes, in their annual review, are becoming more expensive, “he explains Jos Ramn Zurdo, CEO of the firm.

According to his analysis, the increase in taxation, longer-term rents, the possible freezing of rents and price intervention by law, increases in inflation and the increase in the cost of construction materials are the main causes that will reduce the supply of rental housing and increase rents in 2022.

‘Oil stain’

Another of the phenomena that the coronavirus pandemic has brought with it as far as the rental market is concerned is the so-called ‘oil stain’, that is, the displacement of the population from city centers to the outskirts and even , towards the municipalities and cities of the periphery.

This movement has left behind an increase in demand in localities close to large cities and, as a consequence, an increase in prices or a decrease in supply. It is the case of Rivas-Vaciamadrid (Madrid), where the stock of available homes between March 2020 and November 2021 fell by 18.7%, according to data from Fragua by Atlas Real Estate Analytics. And without leaving the Madrid community, in Las Rozas In the same period there has been a 10.17% rise in income and in Galapagar, 4.38%.

Around Malaga, highlights the reduction in supply (-14.29%) and the increase in prices (+ 1.7%) in Benalmdena or in Corner of Victory, where the stock has decreased by 23.7% since the first confinement while prices have risen by 4.6%.

Near Valencia the cases of Paterna or Godella. In the first case, the pandemic has contracted 23.5% supply but has raised prices by 29.7%, which may be an indicator of the increase in demand in the town. In the second case, rents have increased by 44.7% since March 2020, compared to an available stock that has been reduced by 58.5%.

