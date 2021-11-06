11/06/2021 at 08:00 CET

Pepa Caballero

When you see this fantastic selection of flats for rent in Barcelona you will not know how to opt for any. Ideal, modern, furnished and equipped, with everything you need to move into them right now. You just need to pack your bags. We see?

Apartment with terrace in El Raval

82 m2 house with 2 bedrooms and a living room with an integrated kitchen-dining room. Modern, current, with TV, washing machine and dishwasher.

Price: 1,495 euros / month.

More information and photographs in an apartment for rent in El Raval, Barcelona.

Apartment with terrace in Les Corts

The apartment has 80 m2 distributed in 3 bedrooms with wardrobes, 2 bathrooms, living room with terrace and kitchen. It has a washing machine, TV and gas heating.

Price: 1,450 euros / month.

More information and photos on an apartment for rent in Les Corts, Barcelona.

Apartment with terrace in Gracia

Minimalist style property, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with laundry room and iron and bright living room with terrace. It has a washing machine, dishwasher, TV and Wifi.

Price: 1,795 euros / month.

More information and photos in apartment for rent in Gracia, Barcelona.

Apartment with terrace in Dreta Eixample

Cozy 2 bedroom house, with wooden floors, furnished and equipped. It has central heating, TV, washing machine and Wifi.

Price: 1,395 euros / month.

More information and photographs in an apartment for rent in Dreta Eixample, Barcelona.

Apartment with terrace in Esquerra Eixample

Design floor, with wooden beams, which has 2 bedrooms, a fitted kitchen integrated into the living room and an ironing and laundry room, a bathroom with a shower and a terrace in the living room.

Price: 1,300 euros / month.

More information and photographs in an apartment for rent in Esquerra Eixample, Barcelona.

