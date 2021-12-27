

Center Alexis Cervantes played with Libertadores de Querétaro in the LNBP.

Photo: Jurij Kodrun / .

WorriedIn this way, the Mexican basketball environment is found by the disappearance of Alexis Cervantes, player of the National Professional Basketball League of Mexico (LNBP), after having played an amateur tournament.

To Cervantes last seen on december 21, when he left Michoacán for Guadalajara to spend the end of the year holidays with your family. However, the basketball player has not yet reached its destination.

Alexis 🇲🇽 was playing a tournament in the town of Crimbo, Tancítaro municipality, Michoacán 📍 and was last seen on Tuesday, December 21, when he was traveling from Michoacán to Guadalajara for his connection to Guasave to spend the December holidays with his family – Mexican Basketball (@ BaloncestoMexi1) December 25, 2021

“The Mexican Basketball community is asked for help to find the whereabouts of the Libertadores de Querétaro player, Alexis Cervantes ”, reported the Twitter account Mexican Basketball on last December 25th.

Disappearance of Alexis Cervantes

Mexican Basketball offered a phone number to communicate in case of having any indication of his whereabouts: 687 191 0405. As additional information, the athlete carried a backpack with the inscription of his surname.

It is time to help! 🙏🏻 Any information on the whereabouts of Alexis Cervantes is of vital importance. They can be reached at the number: 687 191 0405. Share this message so that it reaches as many people as possible. https://t.co/t9v8WkyUVO— Gallos Blancos (@Club_Queretaro) December 26, 2021

Alexis is 2.1 meters tall, plays as a pivot and he has defended the shirt of Abejas de León, Correcaminos de Victoria and Libertadores de Querétaro in the LNBP. He also saw action in the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit.

In the municipality of Los Reyes, where the basketball player allegedly disappeared, operates the Los Reyes Cartel. This group of drug traffickers and hitmen is allied with the criminal organization calling itself the United Cartels.

