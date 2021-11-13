

Among those killed in the 2019 attack, women and children predominate.

Photo: Yasin Akgul / . / .

During a US-led operation against the Islamic State in the city of Baghuz, Syria, to find military targets, The US Army carried out an attack in an area where there were women and children, leaving 70 civilians dead on March 18, 2019; however, only 50 fatalities were reported, The New York Times claimed.

The New York media indicated that despite the fact that an unmanned US military plane flew over the area and only found civilians, a few minutes later The Times claims that a plane crossed the high-definition field of view of the drone and dropped a 500-pound bomb on people, which generated an intense explosion.

It was not the only bomb dropped in the area that day in Baghuz. After the first impact, some survivors fled to take refuge, But moments later a jet dropped a 2,000 pound bomb, and then another, killing most of the people who had been saved from the first explosion.

A US airstrike in 2019 that killed dozens of civilians in Syria was buried by the military. An investigation by The New York Times pieced together what happened. https://t.co/8sbq3ajmc6 – The New York Times (@nytimes) November 13, 2021

Staff from the United States Army Combined Air Operations Center at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, looked at the drone images in amazement and disbelief, according to what was reported by an officer who was found at the scene of the events to The Times.

Confused about what happened, an analyst wrote in a chat system used by those who monitored the drone, wrote: “Who dropped that? To which another person replied: “We just left 50 women and children”. But later reports reported that the death toll had been at least 70 civilians, The Times noted.

“The attack in Baghuz, Syria, was one of the largest incidents of civilian casualties in the war against the Islamic State, but it has never been publicly recognized by the US military,” the New York media noted.

Records indicate that an officer stated that an investigation was necessary for the attack in Baghuz, as it could be considered a war crime; Nevertheless, the military took action to conceal the regrettable attack, affirms the medium.

“The death toll was minimized. The reports were delayed, sanitized and classified. US-led coalition forces razed the blast site, and top leaders were not notified, “added The Times.

Meanwhile, Gene Tate, an insider who worked on the case for the Department of Defense’s Office of the Independent Inspector General, told The Times that those involved were determined to bury this fact, as no one wanted to be involved with the responsibility for this attack.

“It makes you lose faith in the system when people are trying to do the right thing, but no one in leadership positions wants to hear it,” Tate added.

The media said that after the attack in Baghuz, an intelligence officer from the operations center called an Air Force lawyer in charge of determining the legality of the attack. The lawyer ordered that all the videos plus other evidence be preserved.

Despite the evidence, the investigation was not deepened

He later reported what happened to his superiors, but a further investigation was never carried out or independently, say documents obtained by The Times.

With the evidence collected by the newspaper and sent to the United States Central Command, which oversaw the war in Syria, responded with a statement acknowledging the attacks, but emphasized that they were justified.

“The bombs killed 16 combatants and four civilians. As for the 60 people killed, it was not clear that it was civilians who died, in part because women and children of the Islamic State sometimes take arms, “said the Central Command in the statement to the media.

This information was collected by The New York Times after accessing confidential documents and descriptions of classified reports and interviews with people involved in the attack, as well as with officials with security clearances who offered to provide classified information on the condition that they were not identified. .

You may also like:

• Why Syria accuses Trump of stealing its oil

• Biden rejects before the UN the use of violence to solve international conflicts

• The United States confirmed that it killed an Al Qaeda leader in Syria after a drone attack.