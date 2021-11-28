

Authorities reported that the father of the deceased, who is still hospitalized, is on probation for illegal possession of weapons and methamphetamines.

Photo: Scott Olson / .

A two-year-old girl who had been reported missing was found dead this Sunday afternoon, as confirmed by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

At the beginning of the week the girl Emma Sweet had disappeared with her family Jeremy Sweet, father of the deceased, was found submerged in his car in the White River, in Bartholomew County on Friday by the call; however, they had not been able to find the minor’s whereabouts, Fox 59 reported.

Investigators found his jacket downstream where Sweet’s truck was found in the water, but the rescue teams suspended the search for the second consecutive night because the darkness did not allow to continue with the investigation.

But the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced the find of Emma two and a half miles down a division of the White River.

At the moment, Jeremy Sweet remains in the hospital being treated and in critical condition from hypothermia, so he was put on hold for a further 72 hours while the circumstances of Emma’s death are investigated.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers testified that Jeremy told police different stories at the beginning of the investigation, although he made it clear that Emma was with him at the time of the incident, WISHTV reported.

“When we originally had contact with Mr. Sweet, he basically told two stories, and we are looking into that, but one of the stories was that he had his two-year-old daughter Emma with him when he came off the embankment, but what he originally said was that he possibly left his daughter somewhere before the incident happenedMyers pointed out.

The sheriff’s office indicated that Jeremy is currently out on bail for illegal possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

Authorities have not yet determined why the two ended up in the water and how long they may have been at the scene.

