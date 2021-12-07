

Devin Nunes is stepping down to run Trump’s media company.

Photo: Kevin Dietsch / .

The Republican Congressman Devin Nunes, which represents a California district in the U.S. House of Representatives, announced Monday that it will leave its place in Congress in late 2021 to become the CEO of former US President Donald Trump’s new media company (2017-2021).

It’s a statement, Nunes explained that he has decided to take advantage of the opportunity offered by Trump to run its media conglomerate, Trump Media Technology Group (TMTG), which launched in October with plans for the time being to open a social network and video subscription service.

“Rest assured that, in no way, have I renounced our collective struggle; I’ll just go after her by other means, ”Nunes, who was one of Trump’s most loyal allies during his tenure, told his supporters.

For its part, Trump said in a statement that Nunes is a “fighter and leader.” and assured that the still conservative legislator will be an “excellent” executive director of TMTG.

In addition, Trump justified that Devin has been chosen to occupy that position because he understands that the American conservative sector must “prevent the liberal media and big technology from destroying the freedoms that make the United States great.”

Nunes, former chairman of the US Lower House Intelligence Committee, played an essential role in hindering investigations into alleged Trump campaign contacts in the 2016 election with Russia during the 2018 impeachment trial of the former president.

The first product of the new Trump company that will see the light will be its social network, called “TRUTH Social” (“social TRUTH”), an application that is already in the Apple App Store, although according to indicates it will not be available until February of 2022.

Trump had previously expressed his interest in this platform with the aim of communicating directly with his followers, especially after the large social networks such as Twitter, Facebook or YouTube suspended their accounts after the assault on the Capitol in January by a mob of his followers.

Also read:

TRUTH Social: Donald Trump announces the launch of his own social network

· Trump unleashes mockery for his Christmas card by forgetting his son Barron and for the “sexual” shape of his figure