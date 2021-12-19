

Ericksen was an outspoken critic of the COVID-19 emergency orders.

Republican Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen passed away at age 52 on FridayHis family reported this Saturday in a statement.

“It breaks our hearts to share that our husband and father passed awayEricksen’s wife reported in a statement prepared with her two daughters. “Please keep our family in your prayers, and thank you for continuing to respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Ericksen, conservative in nature, was a leader of Donald Trump’s campaign in Washington state. Additionally, he was an outspoken critic of Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 emergency orders, and introduced legislation that sought to protect the rights of people who did not wish to be vaccinated.

Although the cause of his death has not been clear, weeks before his death, he reported on a trip to El Salvador that he had been infected with COVID-19, and asked his fellow Republicans for help getting treatment, The Seattle Times reported.

“I made a trip to El Salvador and tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after my arrival,” he said. “I can’t go home, and it’s to the point where I feel like it would be beneficial for me to get an IV of monoclonal antibodies. I have a doctor here who can give me the IV, but the product is not available here. “

“Do any of you have any ideas on how I could go about getting monoclonals shipped to me here?Ericksen asked. “Ideally, I’d like to take him on a flight tonight so he’s here tomorrow.”

Some lawmakers expressed condolences for Ericksen’s death by reacting with shock and sadness, as did Centralia, Washington Republican Senator John Braun, The Seattle Times noted.

“It’s just heartbreaking news“Said Braun, who stated that he was calling caucus members to inform them of the news.

Meanwhile, Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, Washington, admitted that Ericksen’s death left him a bit mystified and dumbfounded.

“It’s tragic, the guy was one of the smartest people I ever met, and his speeches, his knowledge (…) were just fantastic,” said Fortunato, who added that he and his family members had contracted COVID-19, but he clarified that his symptoms were mild.

