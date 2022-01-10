.

The turbulent relationship of the Rivera family grows more complicated every day. After the departure of Rosie Rivera as executive director of the companies of her late sister Jenni Rivera, and the strong statements of Chiquis Rivera, who accused her uncles Rosie and Juan of asking for money, a strong accusation arose from Jenicka, youngest daughter of the artist, who claimed that her uncle and Juan, along with his wife Brenda, threatened them.

“Just so you know, if something happens to my family and me, my sister and us, Brenda and Juan Rivera threatened us tonight,” wrote Jenicka López, 24, on her official Twitter account. The accusation had an immediate response from his followers, who advised him to obtain a restraining order against his uncle.

just so y’all know, if anything happens to my family and i, my sister and us were just threatened by Brenda and Juan Rivera tonight. – jenicka lopez🖤 (@jenicka_lopez) January 9, 2022

But the public’s reaction did not stop there, quickly Juan Rivera’s social networks began to fill with criticism and insults, even more so after a strange publication he made on his Instagram account, where he photographed a thumb and wrote: “Good morning . What do you see here? 1, 2, 3 GOOOOOO ”.

“That you’re going to go to jail for threatening your nephews”, “The finger of a failure, starved for fame”, “The finger of a man who throws it as a macho and you stole from your sister or be kept” , “They lived, they live and they want to continue living Jenni Rivera, no la chingu… Get to work my pimp so that he can see what life costs”, “The finger of the footprint that signed the checks for Jenni’s money”, and “¡¡ Vividor !, and aside threatening death. You’re a creep! ”Were some of the more than 2,300 comments they left him.

Juan Rivera is the younger brother of Jenni Rivera, and since the death of the singer he has helped his sister Rosie in the administration of the fortune left by the artist. This, despite not having been named as executor by the diva of Mexican music.

His life story is very different from that of his brothers, since in 1995, when he was only 17 years old, he was imprisoned for drugs. Later, he again had problems with the law and went to jail for illegal possession of weapons. In the past, the singer has stated that he has problems with alcohol.

“It is a battle that started when I was fifteen years old. At the age of 30 I realize that I am an alcoholic and a single drink makes me out of control “, confessed in 2017 the program Despierta América, in statements collected by La Neta Noticias.

Play

Remembering OUR WEDDING | Juan and Brenda Rivera: Things happen for a reason and after Juan and Brenda thought they got married just because they signed a receipt, they deserved a great celebration, so they prepared everything with the help of the family and got married. They tell us the whole story. #JuanRivera #FamiliaRivera #RecordandoNuestraBoda youtu.be/l2Dk2cD_OU02021-01-29T03:00:11Z

His love affair with Brenda dates back 22 years. In September 2017 and after having 4 children, they got married in a luxurious wedding attended by Jenni Rivera’s 5 children. At that time the Rivera family was united and Chiquis expressed his affection for the happy couple.

More Chiquis and the Rivera

Loading more stories

window.addEventListener( 'load', function() { setTimeout( function() { s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s) }, 7000 ); } );

}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '136673921827814'); fbq('track', 'PageView');