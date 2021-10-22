10/22/2021 at 7:22 AM CEST

. / Cleveland

The reserve quarterback Case keenum replaced injured starter Baker Mayfield and made the most of his first start in two years as the leader who led the Cleveland Browns to 17-14 win over Denver Broncos in advance game of the Seventh Week of the National Football League (NFL). Keenum didn’t post impressive stats (21 of 33 for 199 yards), but he threw a touchdown pass and did enough, like Cleveland’s maligned defense, for the Browns (4-3) to get a much-needed victory. They survived without Mayfield, who was out with a shoulder injury and could miss more games.

The third row runner D’Ernest Johnson he advanced 146 yards on the ground to also become a winning factor. Johnson, playing because stars Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were out with calf injuries, completed the best game of his career. He scored on a 4-yard rush in the first half and hit 52 on seven carries as the Browns consumed the final 5:17 minutes of play after the Broncos came within three.

Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw a pair of touchdown passes and outplayed it while playing with foot and quad injuries. He finished 23 of 33 for 187 yards with an interception. The Broncos (3-4) lost their fourth straight game, and perhaps most importantly, they lost star linebacker Von Miller to a lower leg injury. The eight-time Pro Bowler missed all of 2020 with a dislocated ankle tendon. Miller was injured late in the first half when he struck his legs with teammate Dre’Mont Jones while attacking Keenum.

Mayfield, who has been playing with a torn labrum, also has a broken bone in the shoulder that does not throw, but thinks that it can continue playing with him. The past Browns starter expects the injury to improve enough in the coming days to be able to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 31, said a person who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation. The fourth-year quarterback revealed the broken humerus, which runs from the shoulder to the elbow, to Fox during the network’s pregame show. Until Mayfield is ready, Keenum has shown that he can keep the Browns going. So did Johnson, an unlikely hero, but he made the winning difference.

After Bridgewater’s 8-yard touchdown pass to running back Melvin Gordon led the Broncos to 7-10 in the third quarter, Keenum led a 13-play, 75-yard drive that capped off a 1-touch touchdown pass. yard to fullback Johnny Stanton IV. Keenum made the biggest play of the series, converting a sequence of fourth and 3 with a 5-yard run to 1 from Denver. The 33-year-old, who last started for Washington in 2019, was excited about the opportunity to play and said Wednesday he was “up for this” and Keenum proved he’s more than capable of filling the starting quarterback job. with the Browns.