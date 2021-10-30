Almost five years ago the last installment of the film saga of resident Evil hit theaters, Resident Evil: Final Chapter – 35%, and we are now a few weeks away from the reboot, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, being released. Fans of the successful video game franchise are expecting a much more faithful version than what was made by Paul WS Anderson, and at least it is already a step in the right direction that the video game characters are the protagonists in the new film.

Jill Valentine, who was the protagonist of the video game Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, and a recurring character in the series, appeared in the films Resident Evil 2: Apocalypse – 21%, Resident Evil 4: The Resurrection – 23%, and Resident Evil 5: Revenge – 30% in a supporting role, played by Sienna Guillory. . Now in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, and under the skin of Hannah John-Kamen, Jill promises to be a true warrior like in video games.

The actress is primarily known for her roles in Ant-Man and the Wasp – 85% as Ava Starr / Ghost, and in Ready Player One: The Game Begins – 78% as F’Nale Zandor, the villain’s subordinate. In the most recent featurette of the new Resident Evil film, John-Kamen talked about his character and referred to it as a “bad-ass”:

I love horror movies, and I was thinking, if this really happened, how would I survive? … [Jill] He works in the police force in this little town. She’s very loyal, you can’t mess with her, she’s just a bad-ass.

In the Capcom video games, Jill Valentine is a highly skilled police officer. On Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, she had to avoid all kinds of dangers in Raccoon City, and even face the evil monster Nemesis. However, in the first movie where it appeared, it did not have much importance since Alice, a character created by Paul WS Anderson and played by his wife, actress Milla Jovovich.

This is Sony’s official synopsis of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City:

Once the thriving home of the pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a desolate wasteland … with great evil looming below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the inhabitants are forever … changed … and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

Video game adaptations to film have not always had the best luck. In fact, the person in charge of directing the first Resident Evil film saga was one of those responsible for the video game films being considered bad. Before he was in charge of directing the first Mortal Kombat adaptation – 34%, and his most recent work was the Monster Hunter adaptation: The Hunt Begins – 50%, but despite that, he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2020:

Many books adapt and adaptations don’t work, but nobody says book adaptations are cursed.

His words are true, however, his work does not say the same. The video game adaptations in his charge were regrettable. Luckily for us, we’ve had better examples of video game-based movies in recent years. In the minds of some, Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds – 28% was a film with many positive points, although it did not convince most of the critics, the fans were enthusiastic about the work of Duncan Jones and eagerly awaited the sequel, although it never came. Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds It was also crowned the highest-grossing video game adaptation in history, with more than $ 400 million raised worldwide.

