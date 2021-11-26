Resident Evil Village, Capcom’s acclaimed survival horror game, has won four awards in the latest edition of the Golden Joystick awards, including Best Game of the Year, during the 39th ceremony held on 23 November. With votes cast by the public, the game has also received awards for Best Audio, Best PlayStation Game and Best Performance, collected by Maggie Robertson for her incredible portrayal of the character of Lady Dimitrescu.

Capcom also received the Studio of the Year award, in a course in which they have released Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter ™ Rise, Monster Hunter ™ Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, The Great Ace Attorney ™ Chronicles and the fifth and final season of Street Fighter ™ V.

You can see the entire ceremony in the following link.

Resident Evil Village plunges players into an intense battle to survive the horrors of a remote snowy town where a diverse cast of mysterious locals and terrifying creatures await. This action-packed installment is the eighth in the award-winning Resident Evil ™ franchise that has sold more than 120 million units worldwide and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Resident Evil Village is free to upgrade from PlayStation ™ 4 to the digital version for PlayStation ™ 5 and is compatible with the Smart Delivery system for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One consoles.

Resident Evil Village continues the story of Ethan Winters, who first appeared in Resident Evil ™ 7 biohazard. Featuring legendary heroes like veteran Chris Redfield, along with towering adversaries like Lady Dimitrescu, they are just a few of the enigmatic characters Ethan meets to save his daughter. In addition to an intense story campaign and strong gameplay, Resident Evil Village also welcomes the fan-favorite game mode, The Mercenaries. This additional mode is available at the end of the campaign and has new features added, giving players additional challenges and ways to enjoy the village once they complete Ethan’s journey.

The latest console technology combined with Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, which was also used in titles such as Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Resident Evil ™ 2, Resident Evil ™ 3 and Devil May Cry ™ 5, delivers the survival horror experience. most realistic to date. Resident Evil Village is now available in Standard and Deluxe editions. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game and a “Trauma Pack” consisting of additional content for the game, including a Samurai Edge weapon, a screen filter with images from Resident Evil 7, the save point option for the recorder, music from the “Go Tell Aunt Rhody” safe room, immediate access to the “Village of Shadows” difficulty setting, the familiar Baker incident report, and much more.

Resident Evil Village is available now on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, and Steam.