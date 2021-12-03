Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City – 39% was released in theaters on November 25, and video game fans rushed to buy their tickets to witness the new adaptation. Nobody can deny it, the film was a disaster and earned bad reviews from the press and fans, however, who got the worst part was Avan Jogia, actor of Leon S. Kennedy. This afternoon, the 29-year-old interpreter deactivated his social networks due to the harassment of Internet users who were not satisfied with their part in the tape.

Welcome to Raccoon City adapts the first two video games in the Capcom saga, joining the paths of classic characters like Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield, Albert Wesker, Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy. The film takes fundamental settings such as the police station or the Spencer mansion, leading its heroes to meet creatures of horrible origins that have to do with the experimentation of the Umbrella corporation.

Avan Jogia He was cast as Leon S. Kennedy by director Johannes Roberts and from the beginning the decision was not well received by fans. In social networks there were complaints of the scarce resemblance of Jogia with the original character, however, some gave him the benefit of the doubt and waited for the film to be released to make a better judgment … and things didn’t go well either.

The Lion of Jogia He is slovenly, drunk and not overly committed to his job, a cop transferred to Raccoon City due to a work accident at his previous position. The original character is an enthusiastic newcomer rookie, very young, very naive but with a strong sense of justice and duty; Throughout the games we see him fight against villains, always determined to survive and save those around him. The vision that Johannes placed on his Leon was not very helpful when it came to capturing the hero that fans know; This he said during a promotional video for the film (via Comicbook):

Leon was very important to me because I wanted to explore the world through him, and he was the ultimate John Carpenter type of antihero in my mind, a little chaotic, a little disheveled. […] And then Avan came in and read and he just got the humor, he’s a leading man, not a comedic relief, he had this scruffy hangover vibe, and I was like, ‘I want him.’

There is no force that destroys a celebrity so easily than hate and harassment from the public on social media. In the face of countless dismissive comments from the public on Instagram, Avan He deactivated his profile this afternoon with 3.3 million followers and did not even send a few words of goodbye. Before the web, the existence of another toxic fandom incapable of distinguishing fiction from reality is evident. Avan Jogia he is far from being at fault, he only did the work for the contract he signed.

The grade obtained by Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City it has been negative in most of the specialized platforms, showing that the adaptation is not up to the expectations. However, let us remember that the actors have nothing to do with the incongruities of the script; the post-credits scene suggests a continuation, will the studio dare to develop it in the face of failure? Only time will give us the answer.

