A few years have passed since the last tape of Cursed guest and it’s about time fans got the reboot they deserve. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City pretends to be that movie that all the players expected but that took too long to arrive. Unlike the work of Paul WS Anderson, the new installment includes the original characters from Capcom-developed titles, including Leon S. Kennedy. Through a new clip released by Sony, director Johannes Roberts talks about the rookie cop, explaining the reasons why he chose an actor who does not look like the original character.

Leon, Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield and Albert Wesker, are some of the mythical figures that we will see in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. The film will take us back to the beginning of the story, when the Umbrella Corporation experiments get out of control and end up wreaking havoc in the famous city. Avan Jogia, known for his work on Victorious, was chosen for the role of Leon; Johannes comment new interesting details of the casting:

For the fans, Leon is an action hero, but we really wanted to go back to the second original game where he is the reluctant nerdy type of hero. It was very important to hire the actor who could bring Leon Kennedy to life. We didn’t want someone who looked identical to the one in the game and didn’t have an emotional connection to it. […] Throughout the movie we see Leon become the character that the games portray.

For its part, Jogia He is very happy with the film and shares a few words in the same clip: “The fans will be very happy with this movie because it takes a lot out of video games.” Will the new Leon be able to meet the expectations of the fans? Johannes stated a few days ago, in another clip released by Sony, that Welcome to Raccoon City includes ambitious details of the original games, images that will not escape the most faithful of classic video games, especially of Resident Evil 2:

Each box has details of the games, from the hamburger that the trailer driver eats, to the design of the vehicle. We designed the mansion and the police station based on the game. This is a horror movie created with love for the game.

resident Evil, known in Japan as Biohazard, is a video game series created by Shinji mikami and Capcom that became popular in the 1990s. The First Game (1996) stars Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield, members of the elite police team known as STARS, who along with other members are sent to the outskirts of Raccoon City to investigate a series of strange murders, but when they are stalked by a pack of violent dogs end up locked in the Spencer mansion, origin of a virus that revives the dead.

Resident Evil 2 (1998) introduces us to Leon S. Kennedy and Chris Redfield, he arrives in Raccoon City to take his new position as a policeman, while she is in search of her brother. But after the events of the first game, the city has fallen into chaos and they must do everything possible to survive, including facing some walking bioweapons.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City premieres on November 24. You can read the synopsis below.

In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the former booming home of the pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City, is now a dying Midwest city. The exodus of the company left the city in a wasteland … with a great evil brewing beneath the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

