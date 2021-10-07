The return of the popular Resident Evil video game series to the big screen already has its first official trailer. The film that the production company Screen Gems regards not as a reboot or remake of its feature film franchise, but rather as the origin story of the original Capcom games, has presented an official first look at the film and the characters that will appear. And it is that from the first official images we knew that there would be new film versions of Claire and Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Leon S. Kennedy, Albert Wesker and more characters that the players will recognize in this adaptation with the Hollywood touch.

Written and directed by Johannes Roberts, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is Sony Pictures’ promise to do justice to popular (mostly) zombie video games. Fans of the franchise have always wanted to see a story that is much closer to that of the original material and at least it seems that the studio will try, even though the way some actors look like their characters is something that has given much to talk about when being teased. In addition, the films starring Milla Jovovich were not to everyone’s liking, because this was not a faithful adaptation of the story that video games propose.

Going back to the origins of the hugely popular franchise, filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In the new movie we arrive in the famous city, Raccoon City, which was once the booming home of the pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, which is now a dying city from what seems to be out of the Midwest. The exodus from the company left the city looking terrible as a great evil brewed beneath the surface. According to the official synopsis, when that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to discover the truth behind Umbrella and do what is necessary to survive the night.

According to recent information from Collider, the adaptation Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City is based, not on the first, but on the first two Resident Evil games and will narrate how Raccoon City went from being an industrial city to a dying city that has become ground zero for the T virus outbreak.

We know that video games always have it difficult when trying to break into the movies and Resident Evil was no exception. Despite having had 6 films and a decent box office success, they did not achieve wide acceptance from the critics or the public, nor did the way the original characters were used helped that much. In an exclusive interview with IGN, the director explained the differences between his film, previous films starring Jovovich mile, and how his cinematic approach here draws not only on Capcom games but genre cinema as well:

This movie really has nothing to do with the previous franchise. It was about going back to games and creating a movie that was much more of a horror movie than the kind of sci-fi action from previous movies. In particular, I was hugely influenced by the remake of the second game and really wanted to capture the atmosphere-soaked tone it had. It was so cinematic. The previous movies were very bright and clear, while this movie is dark and dirty, shot entirely at night. Nothing in this city feels high-tech. I wanted Raccoon City to feel like a ghost town forgotten by the rest of the world.

The film will be released this November 24 only in theaters and will star Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Lily Gao as Ada Wong, Neal McDonough as Dr. William Birkin, and Donal Logue as Police Chief Brian Irons.

