Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City – 39% is a complete mess, everyone who saw the movie knows, sadly not many chose to buy a ticket, so the Box Office Mojo updates say. According to the page in charge of counting the income of the films that reach the box office, the recent delivery of Cursed guest it can already be considered as an absolute failure. Once again, fans of the video game series are taking home a very, very bitter drink.

Welcome to Raccoon City is a new film adaptation of Capcom’s video games. Once a successful city and home to the pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying town in the United States. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland … with a great evil brewing beneath the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must unite to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and survive the night.

The movie tried to adapt the first and second video games but things turned out very badly. The script is absurd and the adaptations of the characters generate other people’s pain. Although the games do not stand out for having well-told stories, at least they follow a minimum coherence that works in their own environment. Welcome to Raccoon City it does not work on the big screen and in the end all the effort has been in vain. A shame for director Johannes Roberts, who through multiple interviews with the press declared that he was very proud and enthusiastic about the final product.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City it grossed $ 5 million on its opening weekend, and has so far raised only $ 30 million worldwide. The production and distribution of the film cost US $ 60 million, a figure that will definitely never reach, so we can confirm it right now: the film is a disappointment and a disappointment to Screen Gems, in charge of its development. With this perspective, his saga aspirations will not advance any further. By the end of the film, Johannes’s script had so reshaped the original story that we have no idea how it would have continued.

Fans of the original games were not satisfied with the movie. His dissatisfaction was reflected, for example, through the harassment that Avan Jogia received for his incarnation as Leon S. Kennedy, a very distant from the original character. Although the toxic behavior of Internet users is not justified under any circumstances, and the ultimate fault lies with Jogia, the truth is Roberts it failed in almost all the adaptations of the characters. During a promotional interview shared by Sony via YouTube, the director maintains that he sees in Leon a “type of definitive anti-hero of John Carpenter, a little chaotic, a little disheveled.” Leon is not like that, not at all, but a rookie cop with a strong sense of justice and who cares about his job (and he’s not scruffy).

Faced with the disappointing numbers of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon CityIt seems that we will not see any sequels in the future and this film will remain in the memory of fans as another unsuccessful attempt to adapt the video game.

