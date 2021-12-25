

Rene “Resident” Pérez

Residente intends to compete with Ricky Martín and Chayannne. And it is that René Pérez Joglar, the Puerto Rican singer’s first name, showed a photo and a small video exercising and showing his abs on his Instagram account, in what appears to be a small improvised home gym in a garage.

“✍️🧠💪2022🔥[R] trying to reach @chayanne and @ricky_martin #provocame #fuegodenochenievededia “, was the message that accompanied the images and that so far has more than 3,826 comments.

Himself Ricky Martin, who turns 50 on December 24 and a few days ago was seen radiant in Miami, replied: “You have to give it”, put him next to some hands raised in the air and the flag of Puerto Rico. This comment from the interpreter of “Livin la vida loca” has more than 880 likes, and he has not been the only one from an artist who supports Residente in this challenge of reaching two of the most beloved Puerto Rican singers in the world.

Fariña: To break King 👑🔥

Tito El Bambino: Hahahaha 🔥

Prince Royce: Lets gooooo 💪

Yordenys Ugas: Ready for a sparring 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾🔥

Domino Saints: Meteleeeeeee

In addition to these comments from renowned personalities in the world, his followers also left him messages of support in this new path that he is traveling to try to reach Chayanne and Ricky Martín in power.

“You awesome boy”

“Esooooo🔥”

“By God ❤️ .. Christmas gift this photo”

In addition, There were no shortage of those who remembered the episode he starred in with J Balvin prior to the delivery of the Latin Grammys:

“Hands are going to miss Balvin” Y “Get ready balvin, this one is not going to distribute hot dogs “ are two of the funny comments that left him remembering the incident between the two exponents of the urban genre.

“Your music is like a hot dog cart, which many people or almost everyone may like. But when these people want to eat well, they go to a restaurant and that restaurant is the one that earns Michelin stars ”, René told him on that occasion.

