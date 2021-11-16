Related news

“The mind did not give for more. I’m going to hang up the sticks and do anything else. I need a break from the sport,” he explained Jon rahm after not passing the cut in Valderrama. Four weeks after these statements, the Spanish golfer will end the 2021 season. It has been a great year of results, but it has also had bad moments that have sapped morale. The one of Barrika He will take refuge in his family to return to full level in 2022.

This Monday Rahm announced his withdrawal from DP World Tour Championship wielding family and preparation reasons. “The demands of a long season with many ups and downs have taken away a lot of energy. I feel that I need to take a longer time to recharge my batteries, while spending quality hours with my family,” specified the Basque. It is not for less. The casualties by the Covid-19, among them the one that made him miss the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, have been his main Rubicon.

He does not know if he will be able to retain his status as number one in the world, but he prioritizes his mental health and the need to stop to be with Kepa, the person who is above golf. It will depend on the results of Collin morikawa in the two appointments ahead. Whatever happens, the season of ‘Lion‘, despite being the one that has played the fewest tournaments, confirms a new step forward in her career. His youth is still the main argument to believe that there are many successes to come.

Jon Rahm during the . Ryder Cup

It will not revalidate the title of the Race to Dubai, the competition that mixes tournaments of the PGA and from European tour, but this 2021 will be marked forever in his career by adding his first ‘major’. The triumph in the US Open it was the beginning of the legend that he wants to create; no Spaniard had done it before. Now he has a month and a half of rest ahead of him until he travels to Hawaii, where he will play the first tournament of 2022: the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

A roller coaster

After his victory at the US Open, you cannot speak of Rahm as one of those cursed professionals in the face of triumph at the big events. But the Basque has suffered all the bad omen that could accumulate this year. It could surely have one more title if during The Memorial he would not have tested positive, leaving that surreal image leaving the field when he was told. What to say about reinfection before JJOO.

Last week he turned 27 and, if he counted his 26, he cannot complain about what he experienced in a positive way. Kepa was born in April 2021 and that joy cannot be compared with any of the titles, even if he was born on the same day as his Athletic I lost the final of the Copa del Rey before the Real society. With the precautions she was taking due to Covid-19 and her presence in tournaments, she also took the time she wanted with her first child.

Jon Rahm poses next to the title of the US Open USA TODAY / .

Complete this great year with fifteen tournaments within the final top10 and with the possibility of having won one of them. At Tour Championship stayed at a single blow and two in The Northern Trust, the two dates in which he stayed closest. Pulled the cart of Europe on the Ryder cup, but could not prevent the triumph of USA. In addition, he was second in the FedEx Cup, the competition that measures the strokes that golfers take in each tournament and that usually measures the regularity of the professionals.

The future

The return of total normality to the PGA circuit will also lead Barrika’s to face the new season with more enthusiasm. At 27 years old, he will arrive with the maturity that this difficult year to manage has given him. The successes he has also accumulated are proof that he is ready to win anywhere. He had not touched a club for several weeks, something that also happened in 2019 and he still made it to the DP World Tour Championship and won it. This year he has preferred to rest.

The look, obviously, is focused on the ‘major’. Reissue the hits of Severiano Ballesteros, Chema Olazábal and Sergio garcia at Augusta Masters It is the image that all golf fans in Spain wish to see one day. What to say about the three British Open achieved by Seve, the timeless comparison Rahm has faced every year since he rose to the elite and continues to reap successes.

The future is for Jon Rahm. I’m sure that after this break he will come back stronger than ever. Paris He will arrive in three years to try to remedy the bad fortune experienced with the Tokyo 2020 episode. Before, he has the entire season of 2022 to try to continue the great moments lived in 2021. This year he has become one of the best athletes Spaniards and, with this condition, will try to continue gaining followers and reviving passions of the past in Spain with golf.

