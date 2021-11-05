Every year 60 thousand children children under 5 years of age worldwide die from the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), one of the respiratory infections with the highest transmission and which is the second most frequent cause of death in children under one year of age, experts from Mexico.

“Worldwide, it is estimated that at one year of age 50% of children already had contact with the respiratory syncytial virus and by 2 years almost all will have been infected,” said the pediatric infectologist Sarbelio Moreno at a press conference.

However, he points out, in risk populations such as premature newborns, children with congenital heart disease or pulmonary dysplasia, among others, the virus can cause a number of serious infections ranging from a bronchiolitis even a pneumonia with respiratory failure.

“This virus is the most frequently detected pathogen in children. Its incidence is five times higher compared to the influenza virus,” said the director of Teaching and Academic Development at the Children’s Hospital of Mexico.

He explained that each year 34 million children worldwide get sick from this virus and 10% of them require going to the hospital.

PREMATURE, THE MOST VULNERABLE

Mara Elena Ortega, neonatologist of the National Pediatric Institute, explained that respiratory syncytial virus mainly affects babies under three months, premature, who have some congenital heart disease, affectations in the lungs or present some immunodeficiency.

In Mexico, about 2 million babies are born each year and, of these, 10% are prematureTherefore, their lung function must be strengthened to prevent them from being susceptible to being infected by the virus.

He explained that this virus can easily be mistaken for a cold or colds, because it begins as a mild lower respiratory infection.

Ilein Bolaos, general director of the association With love you will win, said that the syncytial virus has a higher risk in the child population, unlike the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent it is through vaccination.

“Unlike SARS-CoV-2, whose effect on the child population is reduced, RSV is a high-risk virus that annually causes the death of approximately 60 thousand children under 5 years of age in the world. For this reason, prevention through immunization is essential, “he said.

Given this, the experts stressed that there is currently a safe and effective intervention that provides protection to the lungs both to premature babies and to those who suffer from heart and lung conditions.

This is based on the immunization of monoclonal antibodies which helps reduce respiratory infections caused by RSV and is available in public health institutions.

In the context of the covid-19 pandemic, the specialists called “not to lower our guard.”

