01/02/2022

On at 19:08 CET

Barça announced that the game scheduled against BAXI Manresa, scheduled for this Tuesday, day 4 and corresponding to matchday 14 of the Endesa League, will finally be played next Sunday, the 9th, at 5:00 p.m.

A change in the calendar that affects the game that was to be played precisely on Sunday 9, against Joventut, and that has not yet been reprogrammed by the ACB which will probably do so shortly.

The Barça team, with five cases of covid19 a little more margin time is given to recover cash and to be able to face the game against the Manresa with more troops available.

BAXI-Madrid, on Tuesday

When the date of this Tuesday is free, the ACB has rescheduled the game for the Bages, who have already recovered from the massive outbreak of covid19 in their squad, and Real Madrid (21.00) will be measured in another of the games that had been postponed due to the pandemic.

With that movement of dates, too It will allow Joventut to recover their postponed match against Real Madrid, which will finally be played on Sunday, 9 at 7.15 pm.

A readjustment of dates that still leaves part of the Barça calendar on the air since it is still He still has up to three Endesa League games to recover, against MoraBanc Andorra, Real Madrid and Joventut, that have no date yet.

Respite for Barça

A respite for Barça that is currently with five cases of covid19 in its squad, Pierre Oriola -who is about to leave confinement-, Kyle Kuric, Nick Calathes, and the last to fall, Nico Laprovittola and Brandon Davies, as well as the coach, Saras Jasikevicius and three staff members.

That means that the Barça team It only has eight players from the first team, Exum, Sanli, Sergi Martínez, Smits, Hayes, Higgins, Mirotic and Jokubaitis –Abrines is still injured-, and he must have nine chips to be able to play his games.

To this day, the first match that Barça has ahead will be the duel against CSKA, on Moscow soil, on January 7 and that is still standing. In the Euroleague, the minimum number of registered players has to be eight, and Barça would reach that figure.

Everything could change if more positive cases appear in the Barça team, that this Sunday has passed PCR tests to know the status of the template. Should more cases appear, the match against CSKA would be in jeopardy.