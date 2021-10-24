10/24/2021

On at 23:38 CEST

Jordi Delgado (Marseille)

Environment, as expected, more than special for him Leo Messi’s first Classique. It was also that of Sampaoli, in their reunion after the 2018 World Cup. But the Parisian trident, as usual this season, eclipsed all the lights.

SEA

PSG

Marseilles

Pau López; Lirola, Saliba, Cáleta-Car, Luan Peres; Guendzouzi, Kamara (Gueye, 69 ‘), Ünder (Gerson, 77’), Rongier (Konrad, 69 ‘), Payet; Milik (Dieng, 77 ‘)

PSG

Keylor Navas, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembé, Nuno Mendes, Verratti (Gueye, 44 ‘), Pereira, Di María (Kehrer, 59’), Neymar (Wijnaldum, 82 ‘), Leo Messi; Mbappe.

Referee

Bastien Benoît. TA: Sampaoli (14 ‘), Rongier (18’). TR: Hakimi (56 ‘)

Incidents

Matchday 11 of Ligue 1. Orange Vélodrome Stadium. 65,000 viewers

Finally, in Marseille, the smoke and the stands were more protagonists than the game itself. With a lack of decision and clairvoyance in the areas, Marseille squeezed a PSG that failed to find its strengths until the end.

Marseilles I waited for this day since the Parisian ’30’ signed this summer. Each touch of the ball from the Argentine meant a loud whistle at the Vélodrome.

The previous one focused on him, and in the surroundings of the stadium before the game, practically only his name could be heard among the crowds of chants, flares (which also abounded during practically the entire game) and fireworks that turned the French classic into another ‘ party ‘, although the game had to stop for a few minutes due to the throwing of objects onto the field by the stands, both Neymar like Messi, in exits of individual corner kicks, and both in the first and in the second half, among the complaints of the players about the smoke screen that flew over the stadium.

The game started with a PSG that was rather diminished by the pressure in the stands, and he had to let the first minutes go by to compose himself. Marseille had the first clear with a header from Milik just after the opening whistle, but as the smoke from the flares disappeared, PSG breathed. A Luan’s own goal overridden by VAR after a shot from Neymar he gave wings to a Marseille that was already seen rowing against the current.

The same thing happened to the locals a few minutes later, when the video referee also annulled the goal of Milik offside. In any case, Marseille had the clearest throughout the game, but excessive passivity in the third third of the field did not help to tip the balance.

Already in the second half, he also stood out from the VAR when he acted for drive out Achraf and bothering, a little more, the gray night of PSG, who faced the entire final slope of the game with ten.

The magic above did not manage to emerge even with the support of Di María, and even Neymar He did not finish a game that blocked him from the beginning.