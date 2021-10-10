The second part of the heavyweight game of thrones took place in Las Vegas. When a World Cup of that category is at stake, nobody is indifferent. Read the chronicle of Fury vs Wilder 3.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 Results: Heavyweight WBC

Results of the main card of the Fury vs Wilder 3

Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round to retain the WBC World Heavyweight Championship: Wilder prepared himself thoroughly for this fight, he managed to throw Fury to the ground on two occasions … but the Englishman rebuilt himself and with the passage of the rounds he was showing his highest quality. He hit harder and it was only a matter of time before the KO came. From the sixth round the fight had only one side.

Frank Sánchez lifted the WBO NABO and WBC Continetnal Americas heavyweight belts by defeating . Ajagba by unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91 and 98-91): Eddy Reynoso drew up the plan and Frank Sánchez executed it. The Cuban boxed backwards and waited for the counter. Thus, Ajagba was never comfortable, nor did he close gaps and that allowed Sánchez to opt for the fight thanks to his speed. Ajagba hit the mat in the fifth round. The first time in his career.

Robert Helenius defeated Adam Kownacki by TKO in the sixth round: Exhibition of Helenius, who had learned well the lesson of his first fight. It came out like a tornado and that allowed it to damage Kownacki in one eye starter. Then he kept his distance and continued with constant work. The Pole tried to resist, but in the sixth round, after a greater volume of blows (and because Kownacki had a very inflamed left eye), he stopped the fight.

Jared Anderson won by TKO in the second round to Vladimir Tereshkin: Anderson continues to demonstrate punch. From the beginning he took very hard blows. Tereshkin resisted in the first round, but in the second, after a hand that hurt him, he was allowed to lock up. Anderson’s punishment was extensive and therefore the referee stopped the lawsuit.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard results

Edgar berlanga he won the WBO NABO of the super middleweight by beating Marcelo Esteban Coceres by unanimous decision (triple 96-93).

Robeisy Ramirez he won the NABF Junior featherweight title by defeating Orlando González by unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91 and 97-93).

Vladimir Hernandez he won, by split decision (96-94, 94-96 and 93-97) over Julian Williams.

Viktor Vykhryst he knocked out Mike Marshall in the third round.

Bruce carrington he won by decision (60-54) to Cesar Cantu.

This is how we live in AS the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3: WBC World Heavyweight Championship