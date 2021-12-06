When Gervonta Davis is in the ring, emotion is a constant that does not vary. This Sunday it happened again. No one was indifferent. Read the Davis vs. Cruz chronicle.

Gervonta Davis retained the Lightweight Regular WBA World Cup, by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113 and 115-113) against Isaac Cruz: Isaac Cruz surprised the world. The Mexican came out without complexes, he pressured Gervonta Davis and although he lost, he left a great sensation. The champion took out his defensive arsenal, but was never comfortable and ended up injured in his left hand.

Sebastián Fundora defeated Sergio García by unanimous decision (115-113, 117-111 and 118-110) in a WBC World Super Welterweight Qualifier: The judges saw an unreal fight. The lawsuit was very close, never too loose to one side. Garcia came out to pace, pushed steadily and made Fundora uncomfortable for most of the fight, who landed powerful punches but didn’t do enough to win comfortably.

Carlos Adames won a WBC World Middleweight Eliminator by beating Sergiy Derevyanchenko by majority decision (95-95, 97-93 and 96-94): The war was absolute between Adames and Derevyanchenko. The Dominican started out being very precise, but it went from more to less. In the second part of the fight, the Ukrainian got more work and put Adames in trouble, but what he achieved in the first part of the fight gave the Dominican the victory.

Eduardo Ramírez defeated Miguel Marriaga by unanimous decision (triple 99-90) in a WBC World Super Featherweight Eliminator: Absolute war between the Mexican and the Colombian. Marriaga, a more veteran, tried to do demolition work, but was surprised by the speed and precision of Ramírez, who in the war was much more accurate and inflicted harsh punishment on Marriaga.

Carlos Garcón and Jason Soto they made no match by split decision (39-37, 37-39 and 38-38).

Vaughn alexander He was imposed by divided decision (93-96, 93-96 and 96-93) to Luis Arias.

Ava knight defeated Nancy Franco De Alba by unanimous decision (59-55, 60-54 and 59-55).

Mia ellis defeated Elizabeth Tuani by unanimous decision (triple 39-37).

