In the last pay-per-view of the year, the UFC doesn’t save anything. This 2021 was no exception and the company offered a great show from Las Vegas. Read the UFC 269 chronicle.

UFC 269 results: Oliveira vs Poirier and Nunes vs Peña

UFC 269 main card results

Charles Oliveira retained the lightweight Championship after submitting Dustin Poirier in three rounds: Oliveira made a saving adjustment. In the first round, he stayed on his feet and Poirier hit him hard. He sent him to the ground and had him touched. The Brazilian took the fight to the ground in the second round, he dominated. In the third, he went straight up Poirier’s back. He got on it and there he ended up with a mataleón.

Julianna Peña is the new bantamweight champion by submitting Amanda Nunes in the second round: Bravery was rewarded. After taking Nunes to the ground in the first round, Peña stood up and began to cross blows. The Brazilian began to receive, connected, but it was not lethal and fatigue and punishment took its toll. Peña went with everything and managed to subdue her.

Geoff Neal beat Santiago Ponzinibbio by split decision (30-27, 29-28 and 28-29): Very close combat that could be decided in the last round, in which Neal landed better shots and above all they were clearer from the outside. The lawsuit was defined by small details and two of the judges saw Neal as the winner.

Kai Kara France defeated Cody Garbrandt by KO in the first round: They were two punchers. The first to hit was France. Garbrandt showed his courage. He practically held KO, looked for a knockdown … but when he returned to impacts with the right he disconnected it.

Sean O’Malley knocked out Raulian Paiva in the first round: Paiva came out the same as O’Malley. It could complicate him with heavy hands, but when the American connected the first heavy hand there was no more fight. It was a real gale for everything to end there.

UFC 269 preliminary card results

Josh emmett defeated Dan Ige by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 and 30-27).

Dominick Cruz he was imposed by unanimous decision (triple 29-28) to Pedro Munhoz.

Tai tuivasa he won by KO in the second round to Augusto Sakai.

Bruno Silva knocked out Jordan Wright in the first round.

UFC 269 preliminary card results

Andre Muniz he subdued Eryk Anders in the first round.

Erin blanchfield defeated by unanimous decision (triple 30-27) to Miranda Maverick.

Ryan hall he won by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 29-27) over Darrick Minner.

Tony kelley knocked out Randy Costa.

Priscila Cachoeira submitted to Gillian Robertson.

This is how we live in AS UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier and Nunes vs Peña