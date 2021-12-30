Share wherever you want !!

Yesterday, Wednesday, December 29, the eighth match of this tournament took place. The semi-finals have started! We will soon meet the champion, but for now the emotions continue. Here we tell you the results of the eighth Star Captor encounter of Cousins ​​64.

First match of the fourth round

The narrators were SoDaft and Gesse. These two comrades commented on “the power” of the game thanks to the experience of the participants, who were Salais S., ArielGamer and Tit0Mex. The Cora decided not to participate, despite his good time in the tournament. Now only the best of the best are left, so the good the good the good was really just beginning.

The first to get a star was Salais, followed by Tito and almost at the same time, Ariel. And oh my God! Just 10 minutes into the game, the game was sooo even. Salais and Tito, the cracks of the cracks, were tied with 14 stars while Ariel was close with 13. The game was really close and there was nothing written yet.

But things began to clear up just 10 minutes later. Salais was leading with 31 stars, Tito in second place with 30 and then Ariel with 29. Very close. Just over a minute after finishing Salais had 46, Tito 45 and Ariel 42. Apparently the first participants of the final were already defined.

The game ended with Salais in first with 48, followed by Tito with 47 and Ariel with 45. That’s a very high number of stars, even speaking of third place. It has definitely been one of the most even games of the tournament.

Post-game interview

The two presenters of the first match of the tournament, Salais and Ariel, were the interviewees. Salais couldn’t hide his excitement, while Ariel was calm and satisfied with his performance. Players commented on their mistakes, the things they may have done, and how they felt throughout the game. They have come to a very good place, there is nothing to regret. Hey Salais, how much for your lucky shirt?

conclusion

The grand final has already been defined. Salais against Tito. Duel of the titans. The best.

