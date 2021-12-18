Share wherever you want !!

The group stage is over. The second round has started. Only the best of the best have qualified for the round of 16. The tournament is getting closer and closer to its end. Yesterday we met the first participants to qualify for the quarterfinals. Here we tell you the results of the fifth encounter of Star Captor of Cousins ​​64.

First match of the second round

The stream was hosted by SoyCooper and EdgaritoJuega, who shared their excitement regarding the start of the new round. As only the best of the best passed, then they said that the games would be more even than in the group stage and the one who made the least mistakes would win. The participants were El Cora, Docvader, Ec cuardo and Salais S.

The first to get his star was Ec Cuardo, followed almost immediately by Salais S. in the favorite “Bob-omb Battlefield.” The next was the Cora and finally by the Doc in the also favorite “Cool, cool mountain”. At 10 minutes into the game, Cora, Ec cuardo and Salais S. were tied with 14 stars while Doc was behind only by one star, so everything was incredibly even.

In the absence of another 10 minutes, in minute 20, Cora and Salais were tied with 31 stars, with Ec cuardo just behind with 29 and Docvader with 28. The game seemed to already have written who was going to finish in first and second place. You just had to see who grabbed the last star first. But who knows, a lot could still happen in 10 minutes. In that final stretch is when nerves and pressure are present.

Only five minutes from the end of the half hour of play, the tie between Cora and Salais continued with 39, Ec quardo with 38 and Doc with 36. In previous games there have been those who grab five stars in three minutes or less, so there was still the possibility that a very large number of stars would be reached in this game.

With only 20 seconds remaining, the Cora reached its 47th star, while Salais was very close to achieving the same amount. Here it was already known that both were going to go to the next round, it only remained to see if in the following seconds Salais could come back and reach the star 48 before Cora.

But the feat could not be accomplished. The game ended with Cora in first place and Salais in second, both with 47 stars (a lot), with Ec fourth with 46 and Docvader fourth with 44. GG, m8s.

Post-game interview

Uffffff! After this exciting game came the traditional post-game interview. The Cora commented on his happiness for having qualified, thanked all the people who supported them and made his nerves clear. The Doc thanked everyone, fixed his microphone because it was very quiet and congratulated his opponents who qualified for the quarterfinals. What was predicted from the beginning ended up being fulfilled: it was a very even game where even the fourth place finished with many more stars than the number that other participants reached in the previous round, in the group stage.

conclusion

The match in the quarterfinals has already been defined: Cora against Salais. Perhaps it is the most even game of the entire tournament …

