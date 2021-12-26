Share wherever you want !!

Last Thursday, December 23, the first and second matches of the third round took place, or in other words, the quarterfinals have begun. The next phase has started but the games are still as exciting as all. Here we tell you the results of the seventh meeting of Star Captor of Cousins ​​64.

First match of the third round

Toño Pozos and Champ, from Plano de Juego, were the conductors of this stream. Here you can check Champ’s channel. They talked about the characteristics of the game used for this tournament, which is a modded version of Super Mario 64 to radically optimize waiting times and use that time to capture the stars, something that perhaps many viewers of this game did not know.

The players were Jockey, LeGreen, ElCoraGameplays, and Salais S. I won’t mention the starting maps because you already know what they were. Salais was the first to get his star, followed by Jockey. The Cora was next and finally LeGreen. Just 10 minutes after starting the game, Salais was leading with 15, just behind was El Cora with 14, Jockey was third with 13 and LeGreen at the end with 10.

With 20 minutes to go, El Cora was in first place with 31 stars, with Salais following close behind with 30, Jockey with 28 and LeGreen with 26. At this point we were already beginning to predict who would advance to the next round. Finally the game concluded with Salais, the favorite, with 47 stars in first place. In second was El Cora with 44, like Jockey, but it was the first who went through to have grabbed that last star first. Fourth place was LeGreen with 41.

Post-game interview

Salais and LeGreen were the players present at the interview. Champ commented on how impressed he was to see the performance of the players. His precision, his techniques, his tricks, everything. Salais commented on the moment when he struggled a bit. Even on easy levels, thanks to his nerves, he makes mistakes. At the time of training that does not happen, but in the tournament itself he makes several mistakes. LeGreen commented on his eight times that he failed on one level, and he was so frustrated that he ended up throwing in the towel, but curiously from this moment everything began to go well for him. Had he started it that way, he could have gotten a better result.

Second match of the third round

The drivers of this game were Nockgr and Joelferzz. They introduced themselves and talked about their expectations of the game, talking about the equality that the game would have due to the levels of the participants, who were EdgaritoJuega, DavoLet’sPLay, ArielGamer and Tit0Mex. Ready, the game started.

The first to get his star was our good Tito, followed by Ariel, then Davo and finally Edgarito. In the absence of 20 minutes Tito was leading with 15, followed by Ariel and Edgarito with 13 and then Davo with 12. Tito was moving further and further away, but in general the game was very even.

In the absence of 10 minutes Tito had 31, Ariel and Edgarito 29 and Davo 26. Apparently the game was already decided for the first place, it only remained to see who would be in second place. But little by little Ariel was gaining difference against Edgarito while Tito was leading calmly.

Finally the game ended with Tito and his 48 stars (almost 49!), Followed in second place by Ariel with 46, our good Edgarito already out of the competition with 44 and Davo with 40. Almost the entire game was defined by rivalry direct between Ariel and Edgarito, but only one could pass. Either way.

Post-game interview

The interview participants were Tito and Davo. Tito commented that there was a small error that took away precious seconds. Davo said he still lacks speed and experience and is proud to have made it to this stage. There is not much left from the tournament, so now only the best of the best of the best remain.

conclusion

The next confrontation was defined, now talking about the semifinals. El Cora, Salais, Ariel and Tito will play to see who of them goes to the final and who goes home. Or well, they are already there, but they understood what I meant.

The next confrontation was defined, now talking about the semifinals. El Cora, Salais, Ariel and Tito will play to see who of them goes to the final and who goes home. Or well, they are already there, but they understood what I meant.

Be aware of this page, because here we will be reporting the progress of this competition.