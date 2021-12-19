Share wherever you want !!

As you could see in the previous note, on Friday there was only one meeting of the two planned. So yesterday, Saturday, December 18, the sixth match of the tournament took place but not with two, but with three matches in a single night full of emotions. Here we tell you the results of the sixth match of Star Captor of Cousins ​​64.

Second match of the second round

SoDaft and KibaSan hosted this game, which featured Jockey, BrocoliAle, LeGreen, and Melluki clash to see who could get the most stars in just 30 minutes. The expectations for this game were high, so it was going to be a couple.

The match started with the contestants going to the two speedrunners’ favorite maps. BrocoliAle was the first to get his star, followed by Jockey half-hair second before Melluki, with LeGreen getting his a few seconds later. But it was just beginning.

In the absence of 20 minutes on the clock, the four participants were tied with 14 stars. As is well. It was being a very even game, much more than any other. With only 10 minutes remaining, Jockey led the way with 30, immediately followed by a draw between LeGreen and Melluki with 29, and Brocoli a little behind with 26.

At 45 seconds to finish everything was almost decided. Jockey and LeGreen were tied with 45 stars, followed by Melluki with 43 and Brocoli with 41. It seemed that we already knew who was going to pass, it only remained to see who would pass in first and who in second. Finally Jockey was in first with 46, second LeGreen also with 46 but he got his star later, Melluki with 45 and Brocoli with 42. They were the last few minutes of heart attack.

Post-game interview

Brocoli commented that he made a couple of mistakes, trying and trying things that weren’t happening. A boost he tried to do took time away from him, and out of pride he kept trying for a long time until he came out. He realized it very late, but he had already lost precious seconds. Many seconds. Jockey was surprised that he was doing so well, but all thanks to the mindset and not giving up. He quickly made decisions that made him do things that saved him time, all thanks to practice. Nice game, guys.

Third match of the second round

This game was led by SoDaft and Toño Pozos, excited about the match and the new key that is taking place, wishing them a good Christmas present with the classification to the next rounds. The participants were SilverGameplays, DavoLetsPlay, EdgaritoJuega VS Zocker12.

When starting out, Zocker had some glitches and it took a while to get started. Davo got the star first, with Silver hot on his heels. Then Edgarito followed. Zocker apparently did not know when the game started, because he had 13 stars since the game started, and he did not start from scratch like the others. F.

Edgarito quickly took the lead and 10 minutes after the game started he had 14 stars, followed by Davo with 13 and then Silver with 11. With 10 minutes remaining, Edgarito was already 29, Davo 26 and Silver 22. There already seemed to be a winner. And in that order the game ended, with Edgarito in first with 45, Davo second with 41 and Silver with 36. Zocker didn’t even realize that the game was over.

Post-game interview

Edgarito commented that he started the game with a somewhat negative mentality thanks to a bad practice before the game, but still managed to pass in first place. He was about to hit 46 but finally couldn’t. This boy is a crack. Silver said that nerves were the main culprits for his loss, but no way to follow him. All the players had their mistakes, but this experience serves as learning to improve in the future.

Fourth match of the second round

The hosts were once again SoDaft and Toño Pozos. The contestants were ArielGamer, Tit0Mex, DelphinGamer and GreenMarco, but the latter was unable to appear in the competition, as commented by the presenters. The game generated high expectations and the players prepared to leave.

Delphin had a connection problem and it took us a while to get his image, while Tito and Ariel started directly on “Cool, cool mountain”. Still, Delphin was the first to get his star, followed almost instantly by Tito and Ariel.

10 minutes after starting, Tito was leading with 16 stars, with Ariel in second place with 13 and Delphin with 11. Little by little Tito was moving away from the others, but in any case Ariel was not going to give up so easily . With only 10 minutes to go, Tito was still in the lead with 32 stars, Ariel in second with 28 and finally Delphin with 22. Everything seemed to indicate that we already had the two winners.

The game ended with Tito in first place with a surprising 50 – fifty stars! It is the historical maximum of stars achieved by a player in this tournament, so our good Tito has set a new record in this competition. Ariel came in second with 44 and Delphin in third with 38.

Post-game interview

The hosts congratulated Tito for his excellent performance and for achieving such incredible stars. Like Tito commented that he lost some very good seconds that would have served him perfectly to obtain one more star from lost, but then to err is human. Delphin regretted his mistakes, which even in his training sessions he had not experienced before. He thinks he could have reached several more stars, but Mario’s sweeps hurt him.

conclusion

The following two groups of the Primos 64 Star Captor competition were defined. As for yesterday’s game, which was the second today, Jockey, LeGreen, Cora and Salais will face each other. As for the group of the following two games, it looks like this:

