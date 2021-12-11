Share wherever you want !!

One week after the start of this exciting event, the games continue. As you know, the dynamic consists of expert Super Mario 64 players collecting as many stars as possible in less than 30 minutes. The two that collect the most stars will be the two to go to the next round. Here we will comment on the results of the third encounter of Star Captor of Cousins ​​64.

Fifth match

Yesterday, Friday December 10, the first game of this meeting was held. The transmission was hosted by our well-known Toño Pozos and Rona Fletcher, famous voice actress and announcer, who voices Dr. Catherine Halsey in the Halo universe. The stream began with a small clip of Halo 4 where said character appears.

Toño began by introducing Rona. As a promo for Halo Infinite, a two-week Xbox GamePass Ultimate code was given away, following a little dynamic on the page. They talked about their expectations, the characteristics of the game and the participants.

The participants were MarkHer261, EdgaritoJuega, TheXKrad and Silver Gameplays. EdgaritoJuega even dressed formally for this meeting. Shortly before the countdown began, we could see them on the screen in the game menus, preparing to start this very competitive tournament.

The first to get their first star was TheXKrad in the world of “Cool, cool mountain”, a world to which Silver also went, while Edgarito and Mark went to “Bob-omb Battlefield”. The next to get his star was Mark, followed by Silver and almost at the same time, Edgarito.

Shortly after five minutes, the four participants were tied with six stars each. The game was completely even and there was no way to profile someone as a winner. Shortly after, Edgarito was the one to take a small lead with 13, closely followed by TheXKrad and Silver with 12 while Mark was lagging behind with 11.

With ten minutes to go, Edgar already had a three-star advantage against the next one, Silver, who had 28 and 25 respectively. Close by was TheXKrad with 24 and Mark with 23. With only five minutes to go, we already had a clear winner. Edgar already had 37 stars, with Silver in second with 30 and TheXKrad and Mark tied at 28. The question now was who of those three players was going to advance to the second round along with Edgar.

The game ended with Edgarito in first place, as was already seen coming, taking his 45th star literally in the last second. Silver finished second with 35 stars and Mark and TheXKrad were eliminated with 32 stars each. This made the ending exciting despite already having a clear winner from minutes before.

Post-game interview

Finishing the game, Rona talked about how exciting the game is. She was delighted with the game, the tournament and its mechanics. Edgar, when talking about what he did to achieve that advantage, commented that his motivation helped him by thinking that he believed that he had been left behind and that he no longer had much to lose. He and TheXKrad had trained together before and knew how each other played. The latter commented that at first he was calm, but when he began to have problems, his nerves got the better of him and he began to fail more things, despite having had training sessions with better results.

Sixth match

Unfortunately, this game could not be carried out. The game was to be between ZockerR12, Gabot and Davo Let’s Play, but due to causes beyond the event, Gabot reported at the last minute that he would not be able to participate, which is why Zocker and Davo defaulted directly to the next round, without a sixth game that has been made. Primos 64 shared a small statement about it, offering forgiveness to its followers, but inviting them to be aware of the next games that will take place in the following weeks.

conclusion

The next round of 16 have already been defined, with Edgarito against Silver and Davo against Zocker.

It is a pity that this last game has not been made, since it promised to be as exciting as the previous ones we have experienced. But do not worry, because today, Saturday, December 11 at night, the following two matches will be held corresponding to the next day of this Star Captor tournament of Cousins ​​64.