

Some retailers like CVS are adapting to new market requirements, which has led to the closing of branches.

Different retail chains have announced the closure of stores in several cities due to changes in the habits of consumers who now resort more to the electronic purchases, future health needs and increase in thefts in physical establishments, published Fox Business.

CVS Health last month communicated plans to close about 9% of its nearly 10,000 locations gradually over the next three years.

The company explained that the changes are to accommodate the digital preferences of the majority of customers, so they reconsidered evaluating their physical presence, in addition to that some locations will be modified to function as primary care service centers.

“We remain focused on the competitive advantage provided by our presence in thousands of communities across the country, which complements our rapidly expanding digital presence“Explained Karen Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health.

The chain of pharmacies Rite Aid also announced that it would close 63 stores. in a strategy to reduce costs and increase profits.

Macy’s is also adapting to the new requirements of e-commerce, as an important factor that will influence the closure of physical locations, especially with the onset of the pandemic in 2020 that evidenced the fragility of the traditional model.

JCPenney and Neiman Marcus have had to adapt to new times and needs, especially after filing for bankruptcy last year after weeks of lockdowns.

Walgreens is another of the retailers that has decided to close several stores in San Francisco, but in his case in response to the increase in crime, since the company assures that it has had to increase security measures by a sum of 46 times the average.

For his part Target is closing some points in San Francisco for the same reasonAs the area has declined in security, especially after District Attorney Chesa Boudin decriminalized robberies below $ 950.

Faced with the difficult situation, more than 20 CEOs of prominent retailers, including Home Depot, Best Buy and CVS signed a letter to Congress earlier this month Calling for action to be taken to address the “growing impact of organized retail crime on retail employees and communities.”

