12/18/2021 at 23:27 CET

The dance couples have once again shone before the Spanish public on the second day of the Iberdrola Figure Skating Championship of Spain 2021-22, after their last performance in a national competition in December 2019 when they were unable to participate in the last edition due to the restrictions of the pandemic. The Jaca Ice Pavilion (Huesca) has seen Olivia Smart & Adrián Díaz and Sara Hurtado & Kirill Jalyavin develop their rhythmic dance, with the former taking advantage after today’s results.

A completely overturned public has received the return to the Spanish Championship of the two senior dance couples, who arrived in Jaca after completing a fantastic participation of both in the ISU Grand Prix and different international events.

After completing the results of the rhythmic dance, Smart & Díaz (80’70 points) have taken advantage over Hurtado & Jalyavin (79’90 points), leaving everything to be decided in free dance. In junior dance, two couples who have formed in the last year have premiered in a Spanish Championship, as are Sofía Val & Nikita Vitryanyuk (50’71 points) and Eloanne Ogor & Raúl Bermejo (41’42 points).

In the junior category, Euken Alberdi finished as Champion of Spain for men, with Noa Seguí and André Zapata obtaining gold in Novice Advanced for Women and Men, respectively. Synchronized skating has also lowered the curtain with the long program of Team Mirum (junior) and Team Fusión (senior), toin addition to the performance of Team Shooting Star (mixed age synchro).Tomorrow will be the Championship will end with the long program of the remaining categories and the exhibition gala, in a day that will take place from 12:30 p.m.