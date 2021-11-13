In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazon has advanced a host of Black Friday deals, including some of the ones that always triumph when the big day arrives.

If you are a regular on the great sales days on Amazon, surely the offer we describe sounds familiar to you, and it is a bargain that is repeated on Prime Day, Black Friday and other campaigns, and always with resounding success.

We are talking about the cheapest robot vacuum cleaner -or one of the most- on Amazon, the LEFANT M201 which costs only 79 euros. It actually costs a bit more, but it has entered Amazon’s catalog of early bird deals for Black Friday.

Robot vacuum cleaner with a power of 1800 Pa, tank of 500 milliliters and optical sensors to avoid collisions with furniture. It has WiFi and is compatible with Alexa.

Despite its surprisingly inexpensive price, it is a fairly complete robot, especially since it has a lot of power, up to 1,500 Pa depending on the mode you choose to vacuum.

Thanks to this power it is perfect both for vacuuming pet hair and for working on carpets and rugs, so if you have them, you shouldn’t worry about it.

Not only that, but it also has a fairly slim design, suitable to fit under certain furniture and sofas.

In this way, it complies with several of the essential aspects of a robot vacuum cleaner, especially for those users who have little budget or simply want to try a basic model before making the leap to a more complete one.

Having a robot that cleans the floor of your house while you are at work or college is wonderful. The robot vacuum cleaner has become an essential element in any home, and in this guide you will find everything you need to decide on the purchase of yours.

Although the brand does not clarify the battery life, users comment that it is quite long. They are the same thousands of users who have been able to try it and who have left quite positive comments.

As it exceeds 29 euros in price, Shipping is free to anywhere in Spain whether or not you have an Amazon Prime account, although if it also has it, so much the better, because your order will arrive much faster.

