Disney reveals the first image of the film Hocus Pocus 2 | Instagram

Finally, the Sanderson witches return and have recently revealed the first image of “Hocus Pocus 2“, a film that is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated within the Disney + platform, as it is one of the favorites for the Halloween season.

That’s right, Sarah Jesica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler have been confirmed to put on their witch costumes again for this sequel.

The magical film of Hocus Pocus, a film from the 90s that marked the childhood of many, is about to have a sequel after more than 20 years of being released, and it is that a few days ago Disney reported that it is already working on the second part of the film.

And while this new film is being released, fans could already enjoy the first image of “Hocus Pocus 2”, broadcast on the Disney + social networks.

In this photo you can see the Sanderson sisters, played by Sarah Jesica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler.

Thus, with their characteristic outfits, the actresses pose for the camera and a few lights are observed in the background.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are already in production for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’. Disney Plus is coming next year ”, reads the description of the photograph.

It is worth mentioning that so far, Disney has not announced what the plot of the film will be about, however, what it did reveal are the actors who will join the sequel to Hocus Pocus.

The cast includes figures such as Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Juju Brener, Teen Wolf’s Froy Gutierrez, and Taylor Henderson.

On the other hand, Disney + Day arrived this Friday and, in addition to promotions on the platform, productions such as “Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings”, “Jungle Cruise” and the short film “Hello, Alberto” are premiered. mention a few.

In addition, The Walt Disney Company announced news from Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, Disney and Pixar.

Fans were able to view Disney announcements through official Disney + social media on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

In fact, the Star + platform also boasted the first image of the new series “How I Met Your Father”, a production derived from “How i met your mother” (2005).

And also a new preview of the series “Hawkeye”, with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, was revealed this Friday at Disney + Day.

The Marvel Studios series will arrive on November 24 with two episodes. Remember that Florence Pugh will make an appearance in this series after her MCU debut with “Black Widow.”