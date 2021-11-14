Marvel and Disney reveal first trailer for the She-Hulk series | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the expected series of She-hulk Marvel Studios will arrive sooner than we think, and finally its first trailer is here, as they have recently released it and it is all a sensation.

As you may recall, this November 12 a Disney day was held, where the successful streaming platform shared all the new releases, previews, and first images of what awaits us for the next year of 2022, including a Advance by She-Hulk.

In the short video you can see the return of Mark Ruffalo to his iconic character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in his version of Professor Hulk.

However, it should be mentioned that there are few details about the series, such as the rumor that Megan Thee Stallion will appear in the Marvel series, but with this advance, it opens a window to new details.

It should be noted that the series belonging to the Marvel Studios production house will arrive in 2022, and is part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where new heroes and faces will be integrated into the universe.

At the moment there is no exact date for the premiere, however, it is expected that in 2022 we will have more news of the series for the Disney streaming platform.

In the trailer that lasts about 20 seconds, we see Jennifer Walters, starring Tatiana Maslany, the new star of She-Hulk, and who plays a lawyer with a seemingly normal life.

However, when crossing paths with Bruce Banner, her routine is transformed as they help her control her great strength.

Like Banner, she does not like to be angry, since her rage is uncontrollable, but we were not given more details about the climax of the story,.

On the other hand, what if some antagonists have been confirmed for this series such as Titania and Abomination, well-known characters from the comics.

Leaving this new series aside, a couple of days ago it was announced that The Eternals is now the second best premiere of 2021 and the best debut of Marvel studios so far this year, grossing more than $ 161 million in its weekend in theaters.

However, the film of the new superhero team has divided critical opinions, being for some one of the worst adaptations, while for others it comes to refresh what has been seen before.

This is the best result, in terms of revenue, that Marvel has had since the beginning of the pandemic and far surpassing other titles such as Shang Chi, Cruella and Fast and Furious.