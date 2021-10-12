Vive Latino 2022: Reveal some artists who will perform | Instagram

Vetusta Morla, Pixies, Banda MS and more join the cast of the next Vive Latino 2022, one of the most anticipated events here in Mexico, so if you are also fans of this festival, keep reading so you know what’s new.

Recently some names of the artists that will be presented at Vive Latino 2022, and through various social networks they continue to share clues.

The social networks of the Ibero-American Festival of Musical Culture, Vive Latino, continue to publish clues to discover which other artists will be part of next year’s edition.

On Saturday, October 9, it was announced that the first confirmed are: C. Tangana, Authentic Decadent, Gary Clark Jr, Resident, Black Pumas, Santa Fe Klan and Mogwai.

While on Sunday they continued with the tracks and the new artists added are: Love of Lesbian, the Pixies, Vetusta Morla, Banda MS and Dread Mar I.

However, what most caught the attention of the public is the presence of the Sinaloan group, since each year, the event has an artist who makes those present dance and this time these musicians will be in charge.

It should be noted that the news was confirmed thanks to a series of videos that were shared on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts, with some songs by these bands.

On the other hand, this event will take place on March 19 and 20, at the Foro Sol in Mexico City.

As of now, the ticket sales have not started, so there is still time to prepare and save a little if you want or plan to attend.

The Ibero-American Festival of Musical Culture Vive Latino, or simply Vive Latino, is a festival of various alternative musical genres that has been held annually since 1998 at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, organized by Ocesa, a company dedicated to entertainment.

Throughout its history, several musical icons have been presented and the festival was originally of the rock genre, although in recent editions it has opened the doors to other genres, which range from electronic to regional Mexican.

Throughout its editions, both consolidated groups have been presented in the mass taste as emerging bands and with less commercial diffusion.

Although the festival offer focuses on the presentation of Ibero-American musicians, gradually the participation of guest groups and soloists from other international regions was incorporated; Anglo-Saxon, German, Austrian, etc .; which has already become one of the characteristics of its programming.