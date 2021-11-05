Octavio Ocaña: Reveal video and pulls the trigger with the right | INSTAGRAM

As the minutes and hours go by, the Internet continues to filter videos of the famous actor who recently lost his life, in which we can see Octavio Ocaña performing different activities to which he is being related and blaming them for losing his life.

Of course one of those actions is to Pull the trigger or the possession of fire devices, this also after the photographs in which he was carrying one of these machines in his hand at the time of its impact on the truck.

First, a video appeared in which he was inhaling a substance or white powder, however, now it has seemed like one more video that has sparked controversy on social networks and the Internet, a clip in which we can see how he was enjoying a meeting with his friends drinking and of course pulling the trigger.

“Orale p # nche Benedict”Are the first words we heard from one of his colleagues after he triggered the device on several occasions.

However, the most curious thing of all is that he was pulling the trigger with the right hand after which Internet users claimed that it was left handed and that the photographs that were taken by the authorities appeared with said object in his right hand.

Octavio Ocaña: They continue to reveal “compromising” videos of the actor.

Of course, many comment that they are filtering these Videos to try to stain his name and that he was just having fun like any young man, of course without justifying it for the actions that perhaps were not so correct but that they could not confirm or assure that “he was in the wrong steps ”.

Some Internet users wrote: “It is very sad that his family did not know how bad he was and that he was walking on these types of roads, with people who perhaps were inducing him to evil”, others said: “where are the social media experts who said that they had planted this object and I don’t know how much ”.

Because of these videos, many people are assuming that the police version could be the true one, however, there are still doubts on the part of Internet users, who consider that these videos could be published to try to tarnish their image and that they may even have They have been extracted from the same cell phone as Octavio Ocaña, which has not yet appeared and which many say was being hidden by the same authorities to prevent evidence from being extracted of what could have really happened.

So far it has not been possible to reach a determination that is fully accepted by all.