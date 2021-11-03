11/02/2021 at 21:00 CET

Joel gadea

Signal Iduna Park is thirsty for revenge. Two weeks after the defeat that Ajax endorsed Dortmund at the Johan Cruijff (4-0), the Germans, with wounded pride, want to compensate and equalize the Dutch at the top of the table.

It will not be an easy mission for those of Marco Rose. The ‘ajacied’ are making an impression this season, both in the Eredivisie and in the Champions League, where they count their games by victories and, in addition, they are the team that scores the most goals. In favor of the Germans will be the hellish atmosphere of their temple and the streak of three consecutive wins that they chain. Against, the arsenal of casualties with Erling haaland as the most significant of absences.

The whole arsenal

Erik ten hag, who in that aspect is much more liberated than the German coach, will be able to count on what, so far, is being the best forward in the competition. Antony, Tadic, Berghuis and Haller, the ‘top scorer’ of the Champions League, will be the tip of the spear of the Dutch network, which wants to continue with its full of victories and leave its presence almost sealed in the round of 16, something they have not achieved since their astonishing 2018/2019, when they stayed at the gates of the final.

In the ‘acacied’ infirmary there is only Mazraoui, of the holders, which may not be from the game. His position on the right-hand side, presumably, will occupy it Rensch.

An away win would only pave the way to the next round. In addition to practically leaving it to sentence or certify it if the results are given, Ajax could secure the first position of the group, something more than advantageous in the face of the round of 16 draw. To achieve this, yes, you will have to climb the highest mountain of this group stage: a fearsome Signal Iduna, which, although without Haaland, scares the same as always.

Probable lineups

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Can, Hummels, Akanji; Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Wolf; Reus, Brandt; Hazard.

Ajax: Pasveer; Rensch, Timber, Martinez, Blind; Alvarez, Gravenberch; Antony, Berghuis, Tadic; Haller.

Referee: Michael Oliver (England).

Stadium: Signal Iduna Park.

Hour. 21.00H.