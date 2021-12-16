Reverie Knights Tactics is a turn-based tactical RPG with strategic battles on isometric grids where every decision you make can alter the story and character settings.

Go on an expedition to find Lennorien, the long-lost Elvian city, to save your loved ones as you fight the goblin menace that is spreading terror across the continent.

Lead your group of heroes, each with different special abilities and skills, allowing you to use multiple battle strategies to defeat your enemies. Discover a fantasy world with deep map and scenario exploration in an epic adventure in the style of visual novels. Craft new items and accessories from the treasures you collect and use them to your tactical advantage each time you set up your characters.

KEY FEATURES: Beautiful Hand Drawn Art – Meticulous multi-layered illustrations, from pencil sketch to full detail color. Decision-based story: Make various decisions throughout your missions, affecting the story and the reactions of other characters. Character Customization: Customize the performance attributes, abilities and accessories of the characters to increase their abilities. Item Creation: Collect powerful items as you explore the world and discover combinations to create new items. Exploration – Travel across a sprawling map, unlocking secret missions, solving puzzles, and exploring evil dungeons and settings! Up to four playable characters: Control 4 different heroes, each with special and distinct abilities and skills, allowing multiple battle strategies. Battle Phases: React to your opponent’s strategy and come up with the perfect tactic each turn, challenging you to think ahead. Interactive Battle Stages: Manipulate parts of battle environments and use stage effects to your advantage! Multiple battle scenarios: Each battle contains a different isometric grid, making each battle a unique experience.

Reverie Knights Tactics It is now available to reserve in most stores in our territory for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game’s release date will be confirmed shortly.