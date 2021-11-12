We are going to do a brief review of the career of the Venezuelan receiver of the Kansas City Royals Salvador Pérez in the MLB.

The Creole mask has just won his fifth silver bat in the majors, having the best offensive season of his career in the 2021 season.

Salvador batted 273 on average, with 48 homers, 24 doubles, 88 runs scored, 121 RBIs.

The Venezuelan set the most home runs for a receiver in the Big Top leaving behind the legendary George Brett who had set the record with 47 hits in a harvest.

Now, it is interesting to review everything Salvador Pérez has achieved in the Major Leagues:

5 Gold Gloves 7 All-Star Games 4 Silver Bats 1 World Series Ring MVP of that World Series 200 home runs.

It is very difficult to forget how surprisingly the Kansas City Royals made the playoffs in 2014 and in the wild card game Salvador hit the gold ball to knock out the Oakland Athletics.

From then on the Royals were their own destructive machine, sweeping the Angels of Mike Trout and Abert Pujols (3-0).

In the Championship Series they did it against the Orioles (4-0) and then fight to the death a World Series against the San Francisco Giants.

The aforementioned Fall Classic culminated in a seventh game in Kansas City, with the Giants leading 3-2 in the ninth inning with Madison Bumgarner on the mound, running back in the 3B with two outs and at bat Salvador who missed with a foul fly. captured by 3B Pablo Sandoval.

Like every warrior, he returned in 2015 with his team and they put everything in order from the beginning, that is, they were the leaders of their division from the beginning, then they had difficulties in the Divisional Series against the Astros, who won 3-2 .

In the Championship Series they liquidated the Blue Jays in six games and in the World Series they defeated the Mets 4-1, to win the Creole the MVP of the Fall Classic.

In general, Salvador Pérez’s career has been brilliant and the season that he has just had, definitely gives him a very important push to eventually access the temple of the immortals in Cooperstown.

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada