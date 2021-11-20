

Shin Megami Tensei V. Forza Horizon 5 and Jars.

These are the best video game That no matter which console is your favorite or what genre you prefer, we review, so if you are a fan of technology we have something for all tastes so you can make a good choice. This week we present: Forza Horizon 5, Shin Megami Tensei V and Jars.

Shin Megami Tensei V

For those who do not know the saga, it is a RPG game and one of those that make you think very well how to face enemies.

This time we take the leading role is a student who accidentally ends up investigating rumors that say that demons appear in a tunnel. After an earthquake, the protagonist awakens in an apocalyptic version of Tokyo and is saved by Aogami, with whom we will merge to become Nahobino, to fight with the enemies, and that in turn, have the possibility to join your team.

Each demon is different, so you will have to merge them and enlist more to your team if you want to go through all the missionsWell, it must be said, it is quite a difficult game so you will have to be patient and cautious with every move you make.

Has some new features from its predecessors that add depth to the game and that demonstrate the detail that the developers put into this, but nothing innovative.

Graphically, it meets especially if we are aware of the switch technical capabilities And as for the music, it goes perfectly with what we find in the game.

It is certainly a very entertaining game with a strange story, but once you understand it, it keeps you glued to control. We give it an 8 out of 10. It’s available only on Switch.

Forza Horizon 5

It is one of the best racing games that shows all the potential technician of this generation and as usual, achieves what very few deliveries, because it manages to be perfected and polished, and Forza Horizon 5 is no exception.

It really is very entertaining, whether you enjoy it alone, in company or online. Has a wide variety of cars, as well as upgrades for these, in addition to scenarios and game modes, including places in Latin America such as Mexico, which will change according to the time of year.

In addition, there will be downloadable content with which you can get more vehicles, this through the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass which includes 42 cars that will be released weekly and of which there are already 8 available.

As we already mentioned, the graphs have no comparison, in addition the gameplay between realistic and arcade, they will make you stay hours in front of the control.

Perhaps the only bad thing is that it does not have many innovations, but it is something that goes unnoticed when enjoying all the other positive points it has. Is available in Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost and with Xbox Cloud Gaming. We give it a 9 out of 10.

Jars

It’s a game of strategy and puzzles It might seem simple, but it has its complexity.

With a dark art design, where the protagonist Victor, he will have to find out what happened to his father.

The gameplay is simple you have to bust jars to know what’s inside, so you have to be fast because inside there may be villains or objects that will help you eliminate them, and thus prevent any of them from touching you.

This is what the whole game is about, so there is not much to say, because if you they like titles to pass the time, this is an option to do it on the switch. We give it a 7 out of 10.

