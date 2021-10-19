In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Changing computers is something that sometimes is irremediable, although at other times it is easier and cheaper to extend the useful life of yours a little longer with a small investment.

Computers, whatever type they are, have a past useful life which no longer works as they should. How long it lasts depends on many factors, such as operating system, usage, battery, and storage format.

If your PC uses a hard disk, surely you have already begun to notice a certain slowness, and that is that the HDDs are not up to what the current models demand. Fortunately, there are quite cheap SSDs for sale in case you want to give your old laptop or desktop PC a few more years of life.

A good example of this is the Kingston A400 SSD, which with 240GB capacity It is on sale on Amazon for just over 30 euros, a real bargain.

The Kingston SSD A400 is one of the best options to speed up a PC thanks to its read-write speed and, above all, its very reasonable price.

It is Amazon’s best-selling solid state drive for several years now, with more than 15,000 user reviews that have been able to test them, almost all positive.

It comes from a brand of total and absolute trust, with many years of experience in the storage sector and also with Amazon’s after-sales service guarantees, one of the best at the moment.

This SSD is SATA III type, compatible with practically any type of computer. There are several types of solid state drives, SATA III and also M.2. The latter format, although faster if possible, is also more expensive and is not compatible with older computer models.

Its reading and writing speed is around 200-240 MB per second, although with peaks that can reach 500 MB according to the manufacturer, something that already depends a lot on the rest of the components of your computer.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In any case, as soon as you install Windows 10 (or Windows 11) you will see that it works much faster than on a conventional hard drive.

Shipping, as it does not reach 29 euros, is not free unless you add some other product to your order or you are an Amazon Prime user. If you are not, you can sign up for the free trial month before completing the purchase and take advantage of those 30 days of grace to see some of the best Prime Video series.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.