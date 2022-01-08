

Montgomery’s great-uncle said the girl was physically assaulted by her father in July 2019.

While investigators cling to a positive outcome, the reward for anyone who may have information leading to the whereabouts of Harmony Montgomery, a 7-year-old girl who disappeared in New Hampshire in 2019, is about to exceed $ 100,000.

The Manchester Police Department reported that five new monetary reward promises have brought the information leading to the girl to $ 94,000.

The new pledges include an anonymous $ 15,000 donation from Nashua, New Hampshire, and an additional $ 10,000 from someone living in Vermont, NBC Boston reported.

“We cannot thank the community and surrounding states, cities and towns enough for their generosity and support as we continue to investigate the disappearance of this 7-year-old girl,” Manchester police said in a statement. “Your help is greatly appreciated, and we hope this reward encourages people to submit valuable information.“.

While no one has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Montgomery, the girl’s father, Adam Montgomery, 31, was taken into custody Tuesday on charges including not having the minor in his custody., while her stepmother was arrested days later on charges of welfare fraud for allegedly collecting food stamps for the girl, despite the fact that she no longer lived with them.

Police said Adam was also arrested on one count of assault in the second degree; Likewise, he was accused of “deliberately violating a duty of care, protection or support”, not knowing where his daughter had been since 2019.

In an interview with the police, Harmony’s great-uncle told officers that he saw the girl with a black eye in July 2019, and indicated that Adam told him that he beat her after seeing his daughter covering her brother’s mouth. minor to stop crying, police documents indicated.

For its part, Manchester Police established a 24-hour information line, enabling 603-203-6060, in order to obtain information leading to Harmony, and they work in conjunction with the state’s Division for Children, Youth and Families, as well as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In November, Montgomery’s mother, who lives in Massachusetts, called Manchester police to report that she had not seen her daughter in a while. At first, he told officers that he had not seen her in more than six months, but later clarified that he had not seen her since 2019, when he spoke with the father and the girl.

