Rey Martínez is ambitious

The King has his objectives well set. Julio César Martínez, WBC flyweight world champion, explained that the result of his last fight held on November 19 where he ended up in a No Contest against the mandatory challenger, Puerto Rican McWilliams Arroyo, does not take away his sleep. He said willing to grant him a rematch, but for him, there are other more important goals in the medium and long term, such as being the only champion to have all four universal flyweight belts, and move up to the 115-pound division to also be champion.

The foregoing was made known in his appearance before the news media on the traditional Coffee Tuesdays, which are held at the Hacienda de Cortés, where he was accompanied by the president of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaimán, and his coach Mauricio “Chale” Aceves.

“I did not feel much hit (from Arroyo) and we are ready for revenge, but I want to unify all the belts and put up on behalf of Mexico,” said Martínez, who spoke of his encounter with the Puerto Rican.

“In an exchange of blows I bend down and when I wanted to get up he put his arm and that was when I went backwards, I got up quickly, I did not feel damage or anything, all good, already in the course I was with a hot jaw. With an oper I cut him under his eye and then a head butt was his eyebrow, all of that in the second round, and that’s when he didn’t want to go out in the third round, “he explained.

The Azcapotzalco boxer made it clear that he has the resources to overcome adversity.

“We know what we have and thank God we are ready for a rematch but we want the great fights, the great contenders, and we need the unification and the other belts,” he said.

The “King” aims to fight against the universal champion of the International Boxing Federation, the British Sunny Edwards.

“Hopefully it will be done. He says that he is going to avenge the defeat that his brother had with me, and now what comes next, we are willing, either to the decision or to the knockout, so that there is no doubt, and from there, to go for the others belts. We are seeing what the promoter says, to see if it is done in the United States ”.

Another project Julio has in mind is going up to 115 pounds.

“Going up to super fly would represent better bags and we are seeing when the fight between ´Gallo´ Estrada and ´Chocolatito´ González takes place. We have the faculties to face both boxers who are of a high level ”, he concluded.

(Photos: Supplied)