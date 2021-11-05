With honey on the lips. Enmanuel Reyes Pla (28 years old) could not surpass the Italian Aziz Abbes Mouhiiidine (23 years old) in the semifinal match of the World Boxing Championship in Belgrade (Serbia) and he will have to settle for the bronze medal. ‘The Prophet’, today in blue, did not find his best boxing against a very fast and very fit opponent, who was better in the three rounds of three minutes that the fight consisted of to stand in the grand final of the World Cup, in the that will be measured on Saturday to the great Cuban star of Julio La Cruz, who left the fighter from Uzbekistan on the account Madiyar Saydrakhimov.

Reyes Pla could not repeat the victory over the Italian that he achieved a few months ago in the International Boxam Tournament, but last May Mouhiidine it was another. In this World Cup, the Italian fighter had already left very good feelings until these semis, which this cold November night has endorsed against an Enmanuel who has not been quite well and who has not boxed as he knew.

The left and the speed of the Italian prevailed over the right and technique of the Spanish

In a duel between the Italian’s left and the Spanish’s right, the former was clearly the winner, although at times it might seem like the fight that was more even than it seemed. Not so for the five judges, who were already beginning to decide the contest with 4-1 in the first round. In the second, the Italian pulled intelligence again, leading the charge, forcing Reyes Pla to go forward and having to put into practice the fighter born in Cuba and settled in Galicia a boxing that is not his.

As the scores were going, in the third and final assault on Reyes Pla he had no choice but to go for it all, to achieve a clear victory, to be clearly better than his rival, but he judiciously cooled down the duel, clinging excessively and letting time run, slowing down the push of an Enmanuel Reyes Pla who in the end lost by split decision: 4-1, with the following scores from the five judges: 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 30-27 and 30-27.

This setback does not detract at all from the great World Cup of Reyes Pla that ties for Spanish boxing its second medal, both bronze, in a World Championship

After finishing the third round and waiting for the verdict while the Guatemalan referee held both the face of the Spanish boxer, it was one of resignation, as if he had not read and interpreted a fight that, on the other hand, is still historical and that stops Nothing clouds the image of a ‘Prophet’ who 47 years later achieved for Spanish boxing the second bronze medal in its history of a World Championship, after that achieved by Rodríguez Cal in Havana 1974, in the first edition of a Boxing World Cup.

After the World Championship, Enmanuel ends this loaded and exciting Olympic season, which he will surely not forget and will mark a before and after in his life, waiting to start working in 2022 with a view to the Armenian European Championship, While offers do not stop coming to your mobile so that you can go once and for all to professionalism.

