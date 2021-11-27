VCTOR MARTNEZ

Transicin Ecolgica prepares a Code of Good Practices to avoid abusive uses of water, but does not find a legal basis to close with sanction proceedings such as the one opened to Iberdrola.

The vice president of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, appears after a council of ministers. The fine print of hydroelectric concessions: limits on water use and extensions that keep expiration away

The Ministry of Ecological Transition will not finally fine the large electricity companies in the country for the emptying of the swamps carried out last summer to generate electricity in the midst of record light prices. The department that directs Teresa Ribera He has been working on different files for months with the affected hydrographic confederations after detecting in August a sharp reduction in the flow of several reservoirs. Ribera herself even interrupted her vacations to describe the attitude of electric companies such as Iberdrola in the Ricobayo reservoir, in the province of Zamora, as “scandalous”.

However, the legal reports requested by the ecological vice president maintain that there is no margin to fine the companies, since they did not breach the stipulations in the concessions signed decades ago for the construction and operation of the different reservoirs. Sources from Transicin Ecolgica explain to EL MUNDO that the Iberdrola file – the emptying that generated the most stir by the neighborhood opposition – is not yet closed, but they add that if there are no last minute changes, it will soon be archived.

In any case, Ribera does not want the situation to repeat itself and is working on a code of good practice so that the large energy groups in the country commit themselves not to abuse the reservoirs. This regulation will be voluntary and similar to those that regulate the sale of financial products or the restructuring of debt linked to Covid in the case of banks.

The protocol will be added to the limits introduced by the Government in the royal decree that tried to face the rise in electricity in September and that contain the use of water for electrical purposes through two ways: the establishment of a minimum level that can never be unpacked and limited to one maximum monthly flow rate for the turbine.

Ecological Transition justifies the measure by claiming that in Spain it rains less and less and the implementation of a “rational” hydraulic management becomes more important. “The data show a reduction in the contributions produced in the hydrological series after 1980 (1980 / 81-2017 / 18), with respect to the series of the previous forty years (1940 / 41-1979 / 80), of the order of 11 % as an average value for the whole of Spain, although this figure reaches 22% in basins such as the Tagus or the Guadiana “, states the text that regulates the management of reservoirs.

For their part, the electricity companies mentioned have always defended that they did not exceed the limits in the use of water resources and that they complied with the regulations that regulate concessions. Iberdrola He argued that the use of water to generate electricity was trying to stop the entry of other more expensive fossil resources such as gas, and they recalled that the purpose of reservoirs like the one in Ricobayo is precisely energy generation.

Sources of Ecological Transition understand this argument, but they do not see reasonable for a reservoir to lose 70% of its stored water in just six weeks. The electricity companies respond that it is something that has happened on other occasions, and they link the controversy on this occasion with the fact that the emptying occurred in the middle of August and was incompatible with recreational activities in the area in full vacation.

The fact that the Ministry of Ecological Transition does not sanction the electric companies does not imply that their management is free of all fines. The autonomous communities also have sanctioning capacity. In fact, the Xunta de Galicia sanction last September to Iberdrola and Naturgy by the emptying of four reservoirs in the provinces of Orense and Lugo, alleging that the attitude of the companies could have affected the fish fauna. The penalty was 25,000 euros per reservoir.

In addition, the Galician Minister of the Environment initiated a file to the Mio-Sil Hydrographic Confederation, dependent on Transicin Ecolgica, it did not comply with its responsibility to monitor the impact on fauna in the event of drains such as those that occurred in these reservoirs.

