10/26/2021 at 5:17 PM CEST

Sara ledo

The pulse between the vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, and the president of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez-Galán, has no signs of getting cold. At the press conference after the Council of Ministers, Ribera rejected the “lessons & rdquor; de Galán and has warned him that “what corresponds is that each of us talk about what we know & rdquor ;, after the president of the electricity company assured last week that the government it has been possible “to make a mistake due to lack of information” when cutting the income of the electricity company due to the rise in gas prices and CO2 emission rights.

The confrontation between the Government and the electricity companies began in June when the Executive approved the draft law that reduced the income of these companies due to the increase in the prices of CO2 emission rights and increased in September, when it A similar rule was in place, but this time with the character of a royal decree law and in which it reduced the extraordinary income as a result of the rise in natural gas. Then, big companies started a campaign to defend themselves in which they assured that the electricity produced in Spain in nuclear and hydroelectric plants (those penalized by the Executive, along with renewables) do not have extraordinary income, as the Government says, because it is not negotiated in the daily market but rather It sells before with forward contracts at prices lower than those currently set by the so-called ‘pool’.

Last week, through a statement, Iberdrola said that “it seems clear to everyone that electricity companies have not benefited in any way from the increase in electricity prices” and called on the Government to reverse both regulations . “Everyone can be wrong due to lack of information and rectification is wise,” were the words in quotation marks from the president of the company, Ignacio Sánchez-Galán, in the direction of the Executive, which were included in the statement. “What always corresponds is that each of us talk about what we know, rather than give lessons to others“was the reply of the minister when asked about Galán’s comment.

Then, Ribera launched a new dart to the president of the main electricity company in Spain for thanking “the efforts of a good number of social and business actors, including many from the energy sector, who have been thinking about how to facilitate low electricity prices to domestic and industrial consumers.” “I trust those who have made a public and private commitment to maintain the contracts in the terms in which they were signed, or to extend or extend them, keep their word,” Ribera warned. In any case, the vice president has concluded that she had “little more to say” about the words of “any citizen freely expressed when it deems appropriate.” “This Government fulfills its responsibilities to look after citizens and consumers“, has riveted Ribera.